Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

POLITICS
Published

Bernie Sanders talks health care at NAACP forum in Iowa -- but was asked about child care

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 3Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 3

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 3 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Democratic 2020 presidential contender Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., appeared to misunderstand a question about access to child care at an NAACP forum in Iowa on Saturday, launching into an answer about health care instead -- for more than two minutes.

“Senator, the average cost of child care in Iowa is $8,200 a year,” Des Moines NAACP President and moderator Kameron Middlebrooks said, according to a report. “How would you both increase the availability of high-quality care, why at the same time reducing the costs so providers could still have a livable wage?”

BIDEN MIXES UP IOWA, OHIO IN LATEST GAFFE -- BUT QUICKLY CORRECTS HIMSELF

“The health care industry has done a good job of lying to the American people,” Sanders began.

He continued to speak at length about the high costs of drugs and insurance, never mentioning child care.

“We can, in fact, substantially lower the cost of health care for the average American and that’s what I intend to do," he concluded, according to Mediaite.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The moderators did not comment on his answer.

Sanders is in second place behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in a new Iowa poll that came out last week.