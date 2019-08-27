'Rude and cranky' Bernie Sanders loses San Francisco restaurant owner's vote: report

The owner of a San Francisco restaurant famous for hosting politicians said Sen. Bernie Sanders lost his vote in the 2020 presidential election after the Vermont Democrat was “rude and cranky” to his servers, a report said.

John Konstin, who owns the 111-year-old John’s Grill, told Politico many Democrats dined at his bistro while the Democratic National Committee was in town for a three-day event over the weekend. Konstin told Politico that Sanders arrived for dinner with about 15 members of his campaign team and was not nice to any of the staff and didn’t want to shake hands or have his picture taken.

“It was all very nice, except for cranky Bernie,” Konstin told Politico. "I think he was just hungry and didn't want to be a politician. He lost my vote."

Sanders’ campaign did not respond to an after-business-hours email from Fox News for comment. Lee Housekeeper, the media contact for John's Grill, told San Francisco Gate that it’s uncharacteristic for Konstin to speak ill of his restaurant patrons.

"Bernie had to be in a terrible mood," Houskeeper said. "Anyone in the public eye needs to understand when it's time to order room service."

Konstin told Politico that staff waiting on other Dems, including one large party with the Secretary of State of California Alex Padilla, lieutenant governor of California Eleni Kounalakis, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, had a more pleasant experience. He described Pelosi as “pure class.”

John's Grill opened its doors in 1908 and was famously featured in Dashiell Hammett's 1930 noir film "The Maltese Falcon," the San Francisco Gate reported. The restaurant is popular among politicos and has pictures of politicians who’ve visited the establishment hanging on its wooden walls.

Thirteen presidential candidates attended the recent DNC meeting in San Francisco over the weekend. 2020 hopeful, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., dined out with her staff at San Francisco’s Ayala restaurant in the Union Square Hotel when she visited the city in June, the San Francisco Gate reported.

"She was absolutely wonderful and came into our kitchen," Ayala General Manager Alexandra Loulias told the newspaper. "So complimentary of our staff. She took individual photos with everyone. Just the nicest lady.