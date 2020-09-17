Berkeley City Council: Violating coronavirus mask mandate could spark $100 fine

Those caught without wearing a mask in Berkeley, Calif., could be subject to a hefty fine.

The City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday night to impose a $100 fine on people who violate the city's mask mandate that was adopted in June to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Code enforcement officers will be issuing those citations to mask violators.

KQED reports that the city will be paying close attention to parks, restaurants, parties, and college students.

Officials with the University of California, Berkeley sent out a message over the summer that said there has been a "notable increase in UC Berkeley students testing positive for COVID-19." They said most of those new cases stemmed from college parties.

This story first appeared on KTVU Fox 2.