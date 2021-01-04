Ben Domenech on Americans’ lack of faith in electoral system: ‘We need to address it’

"The Federalist" Publisher Ben Domenech is calling for greater transparency in the American electoral system, citing some Americans' mistrust in the voting process during the 2020 presidential election.

"We don’t really have the entities set up here in America to look into these kinds of problems in a serious way," Domenech told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends" Monday. "I think that’s unfortunate, I think it needs to be addressed."

"I think in any situation where a significant number of Americans don’t have faith in the electoral process, that’s a bad thing," he added. "We need to address it."

TRUMP URGED GEORGIA ELECTION OFFICIAL TO 'FIND' VOTES IN PHONE CALL, INSISTING HE WON: REPORT

A group of GOP senators, led by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, issued a joint statement Saturday saying they will not vote to certify the election results unless a 10-day audit is conducted in disputed states.

"A fair and credible audit—conducted expeditiously and completed well before January 20—would dramatically improve Americans’ faith in our electoral process and would significantly enhance the legitimacy of whoever becomes our next President," the statement reads in part. "We owe that to the People. We are acting not to thwart the democratic process, but rather to protect it."

Congress is set to vote on whether to certify the Electoral College results on Jan. 6. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., along with several House members, have also said they would object to the certification.

"I completely understand the people that are making that argument," Domenech said, noting the need to investigate election integrity concerns without putting the entire Electoral College system at risk.

GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFF ON PACE FOR RECORD-SETTING VOTE HAUL

Domenech stressed the importance of having a system in place to raise potential questions about election results.

"We do not have an approach that will allow us to investigate, to find the facts about this, and to be able to bring them to the American people," Domenech said. "As it currently stands, we have not addressed these types of things in the past.

"If we’re going to have mail-in balloting, we’re going to have this approach that was used in this election going forward, people need to be able to have trust in it [and] have faith in it," he continued. "That’s not something I think we are going to get out of this process."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Domenech also called for media outlets to be more responsible when covering election integrity concerns.

"A responsible media would be saying ‘OK, how do we address it, how do we resolve these questions?’ as opposed to just playing politics and essentially being a partisan actor," he said.

Domenech argued that, for several years now, many corporate media entities "have essentially looked away from anything that they dislike, anything that they don’t want to cover."

"They’ve pretended like things have been the way that they wanted them to be, as opposed to the way things actually are," Domenech said. "That’s something that I think is going to be a continuing problem."