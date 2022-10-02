Australia CPAC stage rushed by far-left activists reportedly targeting UK's Nigel Farage

Left-wing political activists attempted to force their way into the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Sydney, Australia this weekend, forcing police to barricade them from the convention center.

Around 100 activists rushed the entrance of the Sydney International Convention Center, but police cut them off. The activists directly confronted some attendees as they entered the building, and Sky News Australia reported that former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was the chief target of the protests, whom one protester accused of orchestrating a "campaign against migrants in the U.K."

Farage claimed that Conservatives had a "higher moral purpose" to resist the protests, which he accused of aiming to "close down, shutdown and cancel" those they disagreed with.

Speakers took aim at cancel culture and the pandemic response, which shut down businesses for months and caused massive financial loss as the public tried to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

Farage also criticized efforts to move Australia away from a "magical" constitutional monarchy and towards a "dreary" republic.

Around 900 people have attended the conference, according to The Guardian, listening to a mix of Australian centers, media personalities, and international guests.

Members of the Trump administration, such as former Acting United States Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, attended and offered views on the state of conservative politics in the U.S.

Whitaker said the Republican Party has increasingly turned into a champion for the "working man" of America, which he determined a "good thing." He also said that representatives should only hold their positions for "a limited time."

The attendees also took shots at Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., saying she "forgot" who she represented and accused her of being a "northern Virginian in Wyoming clothing."