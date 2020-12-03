Austin Mayor says flying to Cabo in private jet while telling community to stay home was 'lapse in judgement'

Austin Mayor Steve Adler apologized Thursday after reports surfaced that a video warning constituents to stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic was actually filmed while he was vacationing in Mexico.

"I'm sorry I took that trip. It was a lapse in judgement and I want you to know that I apologize," Adler said in a video statement after taking flack from Texans, with some even calling for him to resign for his hypocrisy.

In the original video post from early November, Adler warned residents "this is not the time to relax,” but he did not disclose he was at a timeshare after flying on a private jet with eight guests, including immediate and extended family.

The Mexico trip was one day after Adler hosted a wedding with 20 guests for his daughter at a boutique hotel in Austin.

At the time, Austin was under a Stage 3 advisory, recommending no more than 10 people gather. Adler said he’d consulted with Dr. Mark Escott, Austin’s top health authority, and held the wedding outdoors. He said that guests had to get a COVID-19 test prior to attending.

Several wedding attendees flew to Austin from across the U.S., including the Seattle-based photographer, according to KVUE.

"I want you to know that I regret that travel," Adler said Thursday. "I wouldn't travel now. I didn't over Thanksgiving and I won't over Christmas and no one should."

Adler went on to insist that he was not breaking any of his own COVID-19 restrictions.

