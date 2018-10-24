Expand / Collapse search
Audio: Dem candidate Scott Wallace says dogs are smarter than police

Washington Free Beacon
Scott Wallace, a liberal millionaire candidate running for Congress in Pennsylvania, has been a member of a controversial private club in South Africa that used to discriminate against Jewish and black people and invited controversial speakers, including former head of the Apartheid chemical and biological warfare program.

Democratic congressional candidate Scott Wallace, who is running in Pennsylvania's 1st congressional district against Republican representative Brian Fitzpatrick, was captured saying "dogs are smarter than police officers" during a conversation with a constituent at a campaign event this past summer, according to audio sent to the Washington Free Beacon.

Wallace has been criticized by Rep. Fitzpatrick's campaign as being anti-law enforcement, which Wallace's campaign has denied. The two have sparred over law enforcement in advertisements.

The audio was recorded by a constituent during a meet-and-greet at an office opening in July in Montgomery County, Pa., but was sent to the Free Beacon on Sunday. The Pennsylvania resident, who wished to remain anonymous, described themselves as an independent voter who is not "thrilled with Trump" and was giving Wallace a chance, but has since decided that they are going to vote for Fitzpatrick after hearing Wallace make the comments.

Wallace was allegedly discussing gun control and school shootings with a constituent at the time the audio was recorded, particularly the subject of arming teachers. The resident who recorded the comments claims the constituent speaking to Wallace at the time alluded to how teachers are smarter than police officers, at which point Wallace made the comment that even dogs are smarter than police officers.

