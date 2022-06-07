Attempted Reagan assassin John Hinckley sells out NYC concert venue: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

John Hinckley Jr., the man who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981, reportedly will perform a sold-out concert in New York City in July.

Hinckley, 67, sings and plays guitar and hopes to pursue a music career. He shares his music on a YouTube channel.

The would-be assassin was set to perform the sold-out show in Brooklyn at the Market Hotel, FOX5 New York reported, citing the venue’s website.

Hinckley had previously tweeted that he will take the stage at 7 p.m. on July 8.

While Hinckley appears set for what he has called the "John Hinckley Redemption Tour," appearances in Connecticut and Chicago have been canceled.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman had freed Hinckley in September from all remaining oversight restrictions but said his order wouldn't take effect until June 15.

Hinckley wrote a brief thank you Wednesday evening on Twitter.

"A big thank you to everyone who helped me get my unconditional release," he wrote. "What a long strange trip it has been. Now it’s time to rock and roll."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.