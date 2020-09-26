Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs continues push to oust Pelosi in Twitter video

Arizona Republican Congressman Andy Biggs is continuing his push to oust Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi using a short Twitter video calling on her to "vacate the chair."

"I've been leading the efforts in the House of Representatives to remove Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House," Biggs wrote in a tweet on Friday. "Most Republican Members of Congress wholeheartedly agree that this action must be taken!"

The video explained the process of the motion to vacate the chair and remove a sitting speaker, and Biggs said that he hoped for the opportunity to hold the vote on the floor of the House.

"She's going to end up as a footnote in history," he said in the first part of the video, which runs a little over a minute. "She's going to lose Congress, the House of Representatives two times as Speaker of the House. That's never been done before in the history of the country."

The video then plays a series of clips with footage of Pelosi and audio interviews of Biggs in which he says it's "past time" for Pelosi to "get the heave-ho" and that he thinks she is "unhinged."

Biggs' video edit contains footage of Pelosi -- without wearing any face covering -- at a San Francisco hair salon earlier this month.

The California Democrat had come under fire for getting a wash and blow-out despite local ordinances keeping salons closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"She got caught," Biggs says over the tape, later adding, "I think Donald Trump lives in her head."

The last few seconds are devoted to black screens with white capital lettering that reads: "REMOVE NANCY PELOSI AS SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE. VACATE THE CHAIR."

In a statement earlier in the week, Biggs announced that House Republican leadership had allowed him and the membership of the House Freedom Caucus to bring Pelosi's removal for debate within the inner conference.

Biggs argued that Pelosi had "abused her position, demonized millions of Americans, and extracted political revenge on President Trump by impeaching him."

"I have spent many hours over the last few weeks, strategizing with my colleagues and talking to them about the necessity of taking this action," he remarked. "Most Republican Members of Congress wholeheartedly agree that Nancy Pelosi must be removed as Speaker of the House."

“I will not stop fighting to remove Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House," Biggs promised. "Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has already indicated that he might use the Freedom Caucus’s motion to respond in the event that Speaker Pelosi abuses her position yet again to impeach President Trump or Attorney General Barr over the Supreme Court vacancy."

"I will continue to work with our Republican leadership and our conference to ensure that Nancy Pelosi is no longer able to destroy our republic as Speaker of the House," he said.