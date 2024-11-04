AOC slapped with community note after claiming massive Puerto Rican rally had to do with anti-Trump movement

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., came under fire on Sunday after falsely claiming on social media that 50,000 attendees at a colonial elections festival in Puerto Rico were rallying for the "anti-Trump, anti-corruption Alianza movement."

"Eyes on Puerto Rico: Tonight, Puerto Ricans amassed the second-largest political rally this ENTIRE cycle – behind only Harris’ 75k-person Ellipse speech," AOC wrote in a post on X. "Over 50,000 Boricuas rallying for the anti-Trump, anti-corruption Alianza movement & @juandalmauPR. Political earthquake."

The representative was referring to a festival that appeared to amass more people than Vice President Harris’s speech last week at the Ellipse, next to the White House, but the post did not tell the entire story.

In fact, critics accused AOC of lying and slapped the social media post with a community note.

"The depicted rally is the Festival de la Esperanza, hosted by the anti-colonial parties of Movimiento Victoria Ciudadana (MVC) and Partido Independentista Puertorriqueño (PIP) ahead of the next colonial elections," the note read. "It had nothing to do with any of the US’s main parties."

Several users on X accused AOC of lying and misleading people, with one even accusing her of using Puerto Rico for her own political goals.

Fox News Digital has reached out to her for comment on the matter, but did not immediately hear back.

In a follow-up post on X, AOC attempted to clear up her remarks.

"I did not mention Kamala and stated this is about anti-corruption Alianza," she wrote. "To build a coalition, it is relevant to note that PNP’s Jenniffer Gonzalez ran Latinos for Trump & campaigns on scare tactics about Dalmau cutting [Social] Security when she’s empowered cuts via membership w/GOP."

Still, users continue to bash AOC on her post that amassed over 5.7 million views.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who owns X, also chimed in on her post, simply writing, "lol."

AOC and Musk have feuded over various issues for at least the last two years.

In an instance in September 2023, AOC slammed Musk on social media after he said she is "not that smart."

AOC had mocked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., playing off a social media meme of "girl math," where people use bad math to justify spending habits, by saying, "Boy math is needing 15 attempts to count the votes correctly to become Speaker and then shutting down the government 9 months later."

In response, conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair shared a clip of AOC in which she argued that the numbers of legal immigrants who traveled to Ellis Island, New York, around the turn of the century "far eclipsed what we’re seeing now" in terms of the current migrant crisis.

"Girl math is saying immigrants coming legally through Ellis Island is the same as 3 million undocumented migrants pouring through our border and costing NYC $1,000,000,000 to house migrants for free in hotels," St. Clair said.

Musk chimed in, commenting, "She’s just not that smart."

The insult grabbed AOC’s attention, who fired back with a list of her accomplishments and a bitter send off for the X owner.

"I wasn’t born rich and became the youngest woman in American history to be elected to Congress. Then I investigated Cohen, authored the largest FEMA funeral assistance program in history and led [the] creation of a US Climate Corps to create tens of thousands of new jobs," she replied. "Stay mad."

