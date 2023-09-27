AOC blistered after response to Elon Musk saying she's 'just not that smart'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., slammed billionaire Elon Musk on social media after he insulted her intelligence Wednesday.

In response to the billionaire and Tesla CEO that the congresswoman is "not that smart" for comments she has made recently, Ocasio-Cortez responded in a forceful post touting her accomplishments.

It began when Ocasio-Cortez mocked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., playing off a social media meme of "girl math," where people use bad math to justify spending habits, by saying, "Boy math is needing 15 attempts to count the votes correctly to become Speaker and then shutting down the government 9 months later."

In response, conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair shared a clip of AOC in which she argued that the numbers of legal immigrants who traveled to Ellis Island, New York, around the turn of the century "far eclipsed what we’re seeing now" in terms of the current migrant crisis.

AOC CALLS SUPREME COURT EPA RULING ON POWER PLANT EMISSIONS 'CATASTROPHIC'

"Girl math is saying immigrants coming legally through Ellis Island is the same as 3 million undocumented migrants pouring through our border and costing NYC $1,000,000,000 to house migrants for free in hotels," St. Clair said.

Musk chimed in, commenting, "She’s just not that smart."

The insult grabbed Ocasio-Cortez’s attention, who fired back with a list of her accomplishments and a bitter send off for the X owner.

AOC SAYS PERCEPTION THAT SHE IS OUT OF TOUCH IS 'ALWAYS A CONCERN'

"I wasn’t born rich and became the youngest woman in American history to be elected to Congress. Then I investigated Cohen, authored the largest FEMA funeral assistance program in history and led creation of a US Climate Corps to create tens of thousands of new jobs," she replied. "Stay mad."

Ocasio-Cortez’s post invited more mockery from conservatives on X.

Actor and conservative Dean Cain commented on the congresswoman’s post, saying, "Nothing you just posted refutes his claim."

St. Clair returned to the fray, commenting, "You grew up in the wealthy suburbs of Westchester County. Drop the Bronx shtick at the very least girly pop."

The American Conservative magazine contributing editor Chris Burnet wrote, "Okay but what about the illegal immigrants? You totally ignored that point. Because it’s indefensible."

And conservative influencer Harrison Krank downplayed AOC’s accomplishments, commenting, "As nancy pelosi said, a glass of water with a (D) next to it could have been elected in your district."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP