AOC rival calls congresswoman 'temperamental princess' ahead of Tuesday primary

Michelle Caruso-Cabrera called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a "temperamental princess" for having reporters and audience members clear the room before she entered a congressional debate this week.

"At tonight's Parkchester Times debate, in behavior more appropriate for a temperamental princess than an elected Member of Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demanded that reporters and audience members leave the room before she took the stage," Caruso-Cabrera said Wednesday in a Facebook post.

Caruso-Cabrera is a former TV journalist who is challenging Ocasio-Cortez in the Democratic primary Tuesday for New York's 14th congressional district.

AOC RAISES $10.5 MILLION AHEAD OF HEATED JUNE 23 PRIMARY

Caruso-Cabrera posted photos of people standing outside the venue and then a video purporting to show the journalists being ordered out at AOC's request.

"Like a petulant child, AOC refused to take the stage until all of these individuals were removed from the room. What kind of representative does that?" Caruso-Cabera said.

A spokeswoman for Ocasio-Cortez said the freshman congresswoman was just following New York state COVID-19 restrictions put in place for health and safety.

"New York State limits inside gatherings in the city to no more than 10 people due to COVID," spokeswoman Lauren Hitt told Fox News. "We were happy to have reporters in the room -- and there were reporters in the room. We did insist that the moderators and the venue follow state law so there were no more than 10 people there."

AOC RANKLES DEMOCRATS AGAIN FOR CAMPAIGNING AGAINST AN INCUMBENT: 'SHE HAS ABANDONED HER COLLEAGUES'

But Caruso-Cabrera, a more moderate Democrat backed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, accused AOC of being a "socialist" in favor of "censorship."

"AOC is acting like a spoiled, out-of-touch Hollywood celebrity," Caruso-Cabrera said in the scathing Facebook post.

AOC SUPPORTS DEFUND THE POLICE DEMANDS IN WAKE OF GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH

The primary is Tuesday to represent the Bronx and Queens district. The seat is solidly blue and the winner Tuesday is all but certain to represent the 14th District next year in Congress.