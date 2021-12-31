AOC claims Republicans motivated by 'sexual frustrations' in Twitter rant amid Florida trip controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Squad" queen Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., suggested Friday that Republican critics are motivated by "sexual frustrations" due to the fact that "they can't date" the left-wing congresswoman.

The New York Democrat made the claim in response to online criticism she faced after reports revealed she had traveled to Miami with her boyfriend before the new year.

"If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Friday in response to former Trump campaign advisor Steve Cortes, who had taken a shot at her boyfriend's attire.

"Ya creepy weirdos," she continued.

The New York Democrat continued in a tweet thread that it is "starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women, [and] LGBT+ people in general."

"These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird," she added.

Ocasio-Cortez made headlines on Friday when it was reported that she and her boyfriend had traveled down to Miami amid the massive COVID surge in New York City.

The National Review reported that Ocasio-Cortez was spotted out in Miami, publishing a photo of the congresswoman sipping on a drink with her boyfriend.

Since the congresswoman's arrival in the Sunshine State, Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign has sent out a fundraising email to drum up cash for the New York congresswoman.

"But, candidly, our fundraising has slowed down since the summer months this year, and we’re relying on your support today to get back on track, hit this goal, and keep Alexandria in Congress fighting for bold solutions for working families," the email reads.

Additionally, a record number of police, paramedics and other first responders in Ocasio-Cortez’s home city have called out sick amid the surge, according to city officials.