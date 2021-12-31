AOC fundraises after being spotted in Miami amid NYC COVID-19 onslaught

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The campaign of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., sent out a fundraising email after the congresswoman was seen in Miami amid the ongoing New York City COVID-19 surge.

Ocasio-Cortez's campaign asked her supporters for money via an email ahead of its quarterly filing with the Federal Election Commission as reports circulate online about the congresswoman’s New Year’s pilgrimage to Florida.

In the email, Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign claimed that the New York Democrat was "speaking truth to power" over the past month by accusing Republicans of "violent Islamophobia" against other members of Congress.

The campaign also highlighted Ocasio-Cortez’s contribution to the Democratic infighting plaguing the party with her attacks on Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., over his opposition to President Biden’s Build Back Better bill.

Additionally, the campaign got candid with the New York Democrat’s supporters about the congresswoman’s dwindling financial support.

"But, candidly, our fundraising has slowed down since the summer months this year, and we’re relying on your support today to get back on track, hit this goal, and keep Alexandria in Congress fighting for bold solutions for working families," the email reads.

The email comes as Ocasio-Cortez reportedly ventured down to the Sunshine State ahead of the new year.

The National Review reported on Friday that Ocasio-Cortez was spotted out in Miami, sipping on a drink with a companion as COVID cases in her home city skyrocket.

Additionally, a record number of police, paramedics and other first responders in Ocasio-Cortez’s home city have called out sick amid the surge, according to city officials.

The congresswoman’s campaign did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.