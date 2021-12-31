Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics
Published

AOC fundraises after being spotted in Miami amid NYC COVID-19 onslaught

Ocasio-Cortez campaign says fundraising support has dwindled since summer

By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The campaign of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., sent out a fundraising email after the congresswoman was seen in Miami amid the ongoing New York City COVID-19 surge.

Ocasio-Cortez's campaign asked her supporters for money via an email ahead of its quarterly filing with the Federal Election Commission as reports circulate online about the congresswoman’s New Year’s pilgrimage to Florida.

In the email, Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign claimed that the New York Democrat was "speaking truth to power" over the past month by accusing Republicans of "violent Islamophobia" against other members of Congress.

AOC IN MIAMI BEACH FOR ‘TASTE OF FREEDOM’ AS NEW YORK SEES RECORD NUMBER OF COVID CASES: REPORT

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer listens during a press conference in the Corona neighborhood of Queens on April 14, 2020, in New York City.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer listens during a press conference in the Corona neighborhood of Queens on April 14, 2020, in New York City. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

The campaign also highlighted Ocasio-Cortez’s contribution to the Democratic infighting plaguing the party with her attacks on Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., over his opposition to President Biden’s Build Back Better bill.

Additionally, the campaign got candid with the New York Democrat’s supporters about the congresswoman’s dwindling financial support.

"But, candidly, our fundraising has slowed down since the summer months this year, and we’re relying on your support today to get back on track, hit this goal, and keep Alexandria in Congress fighting for bold solutions for working families," the email reads.

(Getty Images)

The email comes as Ocasio-Cortez reportedly ventured down to the Sunshine State ahead of the new year.

The National Review reported on Friday that Ocasio-Cortez was spotted out in Miami, sipping on a drink with a companion as COVID cases in her home city skyrocket.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, a record number of police, paramedics and other first responders in Ocasio-Cortez’s home city have called out sick amid the surge, according to city officials.

The congresswoman’s campaign did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Houston Keene is a reporter for Fox News Digital

More from Politics