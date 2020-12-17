AOC hits back at Marco Rubio for calling out 'f---ers' comment: 'That is the right word'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backed up Biden deputy chief of staff Jennifer O’Malley Dillon after she called Republicans a "bunch of f---ers."

"Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think?" Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wrote in a tweet. "Read how the person he wants as the next WH deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress a bunch of f***ers."

"@marcorubio you stood by in total silence when your GOP colleague called a Congresswoman a "f— b—" on the Capitol steps in front of press," the New York Democrat shot back.

In July, Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., got into a contentious exchange with Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., about crime in New York City being propelled by the pandemic and poverty rather than a lack of policing.

Yoho reportedly called Ocasio-Cortez "disgusting" and "out of her freaking mind" for suggesting as much. He reportedly did not make the "f------ b----" comment until after the two had parted ways, and was not speaking to anybody in particular when he made the comment. He later apologized on the House floor.

"You weren’t big enough to speak then, & you don’t get to sob now," she said. "BTW that is the right word for those who fleece & scam working families."

"BTW, the right word for those who fleece & scam working families is actually ‘socialist,’" Rubio shot back.

Ocasio-Cortez added a quote of herself, in essence, calling Republicans "motherf---ers."

"These are the same people saying that we can’t have tuition-free public colleges because there’s no money… when these motherf---ers are only paying $750 a year in taxes," Ocasio-Cortez had told Vanity Fair.

"Tired of these people encouraging, ignoring, and excusing their own abusive behavior for years to then turn around and act like the biggest coddled babies in the world," Ocasio-Cortez said in a follow-up tweet. "People are hungry and this is what you’re mad about. Take that energy to supporting retroactive UI & checks."

On Wednesday, Glamour published an interview with O’Malley Dillon where she called Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell "terrible" and Republicans on the Hill a "bunch of f---ers" while praising President-elect Joe Biden’s call for unity.

"The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity," O'Malley Dillon said. "In the primary, people would mock him, like, 'You think you can work with Republicans?' I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f---ers. Mitch McConnell is terrible. But this sense that you couldn’t wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that."

She continued: "From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too."

O'Malley Dillon admitted Thursday in a call with Democratic operatives that she "used some words that I probably could have chosen better" in the interview.

"The point that I was really making," she said, according to Politico, "is an incredibly important point. And that really is about the president-elect and why he was supported by over 81 million people, and what they were looking for."

She pointed to Biden's belief that, as he put it, "we can get things done, and we can get them done if we come together."