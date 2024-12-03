AOC may throw name in mix for top Dem spot on House Oversight Committee: report

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is considering a run to lead Democrats on the House Oversight Committee as younger members of the party seek to oust aging committee leaders.

The New York Democrat may be looking to replace Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., if he vacates his seat to challenge Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., for the top Democratic spot on the House Judiciary Committee, Politico reported.

Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., who ran against Raskin for the job in the last Congress, declared his bid for the Oversight role Tuesday.

The battle for Raskin's seat could be one of several in which older House Democrats are facing challenges from junior colleagues.

"I'll be making a decision shortly," Ocasio-Cortez said, according to Axios.

Representatives Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., are also considered potential candidates to succeed Raskin.

Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., the top Democrat on the House Committee on Agriculture, is facing challenges from representatives Angie Craig, D-Minn., and Jim Costa, D-Calif.

The House Oversight Committee is charged with ensuring efficiency and accountability within the federal government and its agencies.