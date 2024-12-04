'ANTIFA Baby Onesie': Podcast group founded by former Obama staffers sells ANTIFA gear for babies, toddlers

A progressive political media group founded by former Obama administration staffers is selling "ANTIFA" onesies for babies and other anti-fascist-themed clothing for both kids and adults.

The items can be bought via a digital merchandise store run by Crooked Media, which was co-founded in 2017 by former Obama staffers Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor. Oftentimes referred to as the "Obama bros," the three communications professionals co-host "Pod Save America," one of the most listened-to political podcasts in the nation, per Apple Podcasts U.S. rankings.

‘DANGEROUS’ SUSPECTED ANTIFA SYMPATHIZER PLEADS GUILTY TO DETONATING NAIL-FILLED EXPLOSIVE DEVICE

In addition to the "ANTIFA" onesie for babies, a T-shirt with the same bold "ANTIFA" text written across it can be purchased for toddlers via the Crooked Media merch store. An "ANTIFA Dad Hat" is also for sale.

"ANTIFA" is a common term used to refer to far-left "anti-fascists" who were at the forefront of the George Floyd protests during the summer of 2020. Many of those protests devolved into violent riots, even resulting in the deaths of dozens of people and billions of dollars in property damage because of the unrest. Following that summer, ANTIFA continued to deploy violent tactics.

A spokesperson for Crooked Media told Fox News Digital that the clothes it has listed on its website "are not a joke," but also quipped that "all toddlers are antifa until their souls are broken by capitalism."

JOURNALIST ATTACKED ON CAMPUS BY ANTIFA RECOGNIZES ATTACKERS FROM 2020 BLM RIOTS: ‘THESE ARE PROFESSIONALS’

In addition to the "ANTIFA"-branded clothing for babies and toddlers, the Crooked Media merch store also carries other items, such as a onesie that reads "WOKE MOB" across the front and another that simply reads "BIRTH CONTROL" in big, bold lettering. One onesie for sale displays the word "ILLUMINATI" on the front. They come in T-shirts, too.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crooked Media produces a number of podcasts, but "POD SAVE AMERICA" gets most of the group's attention with nearly 1,000 episodes recorded, far surpassing any of its other programs, according to Crooked's website.

Fox News reporter Brooke Singman contributed to this story.