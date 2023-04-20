Andrew Gillum trial: Rising Democratic star faces 17 counts of fraud, lying to FBI during bid against DeSantis

The Democrat who once ran against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on trial for allegedly pocketing campaign cash, illegally receiving gifts including theater tickets to "Hamilton" and lying to FBI officials.

Andrew Gillum, who was Tallahassee's mayor before he became the 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida governor, was on trial in a federal court in Tallahassee on Tuesday, when prosecutors argued he committed various crimes during his run for governor.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Milligan said in opening statements that Gillum still had a large mortgage, was making payments on two expensive cars and affording private school tuition for his children when he quit his 6-figure job to run for office. He then had a hard time affording his lifestyle, so he used campaign funding to bankroll his personal life, Milligan argued.

"This case is not about politics," Milligan said. "This case is about deceiving donors (and) stealing from his own campaign."

During Tuesday’s trial, Milligan said the alleged corruption began when Gillum's campaign team reached out to undercover FBI agent Mike Miller, who was posing as a developer exploring projects in Florida's capital seeking campaign donations.

The agent then made several donations which the campaign then funneled through a position at P & P Communications, a public relations agency owned by one of Gillum’s supporters, Milligan claimed. The prosecutor also alleged Gillum did not do any actual work for the agency.

Gillum used his brother Marcus to arrange the illegal contributions, the prosecutor alleged.

Defense attorney Margot Moss disputed this, saying Gillum's position at P & P Communications was legitimate and that Gillum’s brother’s involvement does not mean he is guilty.

Moss argued Marcus Gillum acted on his own in soliciting donations for Gillum's campaign. This was done to support and impress his brother, Moss said.

"Marcus says crazy things, Marcus says unbelievable things. But he is not Andrew Gillum," Moss said. "Marcus is all talk. That's why they went to Marcus Gillum."

Moss also argued the agency’s owner Sharon Lettman-Hicks, who is also a co-defendant in the trial, knew Gillum was a rising political star and legitimately sought to utilize his fame to help increase the firm’s business.

Also at the center of the charges against Gillum are alleged lies he told to the FBI about a trip to New York, where undercover FBI agents met Gilllum, his brother Marcus and lobbyist friend Adam Corey.

Milligan said the undercover agents lavished him with gifts, including paid hotel rooms, theater tickets to "Hamilton," meals and a boat tour around New York Harbor.

One agent who was involved with the New York trip testified that Gillum was not initially a target of the investigation, but the FBI grew aware of potential corruption as it was investigating developer J.T. Burnette and then-City Commissioner Scott Maddox.

Last year, Maddox pleaded guilty to corruption charges and Burnette was convicted of bribery, extortion and other charges.

"The FBI found corruption," Moss admitted, "but not with Andrew Gillum."

Gillum faces 17 counts of wire fraud and a wire fraud conspiracy count, each carrying a maximum of 20 years behind bars. The single charge of lying to the FBI carries a five-year maximum sentence.

The former Tallahassee mayor upset a competitive Democratic primary field and nearly won the general election against DeSantis. A recount was required before DeSantis was declared victorious.

Gillum’s troubles expanded beyond the alleged charges as, in 2020, Gillum was found in a Miami Beach hotel room with someone who had apparently overdosed on drugs.

Police said Gillum was too inebriated to talk about what happened when they arrived on the scene. While no one was ever charged with any crime involving the incident, Gillum withdrew from public life for months.

He also sought treatment for alcohol abuse and depression.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor, an appointee of President Donald Trump, is presiding over the case in the Tallahassee federal court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.