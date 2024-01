Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed a suit against New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday for documents related to her 2021 investigation into alleged sexual harassment that led to his resignation.

Cuomo claims he needs the around 180 documents to defend himself in two sexual harassment lawsuits, and says the public has a right to know James’ "full basis in making the significant and impactful decisions in issuing the consequential Report and causing the resignation of their democratically elected governor," the lawsuit obtained by Fox News Digital said.

Cuomo resigned as governor in August 2021, after the investigation’s findings were released. The investigation began after multiple women came forward to say they had been harassed by the governor. The report found he had harassed at least 11 women.

The 165-page report found Cuomo’s alleged behavior violated state and federal law, as well as his own policies between 2013 and 2020. Nine of the accusers were past or present state employees, and investigators interviewed 179 people and reviewed more than 74,000 pages of documents.

"What these witnesses — and many others — described is not just old-fashioned, affectionate behavior, it was sexual harassment," the report said.

Cuomo denies all the allegations and described James’ report as "materially inaccurate, incomplete, biased, flawed and misleading" in the lawsuit.

It added, "Governor Cuomo vehemently denies having sexually harassed anyone, and the witness statements relating to the allegations in both actions are critical to his defense."

When he resigned, Cuomo said he was "deeply" sorry for any behavior deemed inappropriate during his time in office, but denied the sexual harassment allegations contained James’ investigation.

Cuomo admitted to making jokes and giving people hugs and kisses, "women and men."

"I have slipped and called people ‘honey, ’sweetheart' and ‘darling.’ I mean it to be endearing but women found it dated and offensive," he continued. "I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been too familiar with people. My sense of humor can be insensitive and off-putting."

"In my mind, I've never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn't realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn," he added. "There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn't fully appreciate. And I should have, no excuses."

Criminal investigations into Cuomo's behavior ended in no criminal charges because prosecutors said while they found the accusers credible, there was insufficient evidence.

Fox News Digital has reached out to James’ office for comment.

Rich Azzopardi, a Cuomo spokesman, said Friday that James has "done everything she can to hide" the documents from New Yorkers, according to the New York Daily News, adding that it's "sad that the courts are needed to step in and order the state’s top lawyer to stop violating the law."

Fox News' Michael Ruiz and Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.