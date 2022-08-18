Analysts' ratings shift in favor of Democrats in Pennsylvania Senate race, GOP in Oregon gubernatorial race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wave of updated analyst race ratings were released Thursday, with a number of key races seeing shifts that could have significant implications for both parties following the November midterm elections.

According to Cook Political Report, the Pennsylvania Senate race between Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has been moved from "toss-up" to "lean Democratic," news that could further complicate Republican hopes of achieving a majority in the Senate.

Additionally, the University of Virginia Center for Politics has moved the Oregon gubernatorial race between Republican nominee Christine Drazan and Democratic nominee Tina Kotek to "toss-up" from "lean Democratic," providing hope to Republicans that they could win the state's highest office for the first time since 1982.

A number of other races also saw shifts, with Cook Political Report moving the Colorado Senate race from "likely Democratic" to "lean Democratic" and the Utah Senate race from "solid Republican" to "likely Republican."

The gubernatorial races in New York and Maryland also saw a shift in ratings by the University of Virginia Center for Politics, with each moving from "likely Democratic" to "safe Democratic."

Fox News Digital spoke with Drazan's campaign in Oregon to get reaction about the shift in her favor and received an exclusive statement predicting that the ratings meant her campaign would make history in a state long run by Democrats.

"This race is the best opportunity for Oregon Republicans in nearly four decades. With increasing violent crime, massive homelessness, failing schools and a growing affordability crisis, Oregon needs new leadership to solve these challenges, and Christine Drazan is ready to deliver," said campaign communications director John Burke.

"The eyes of the nation will be on Oregon this November. Christine is going to make history and lead Oregon in a new direction."

Fox News Digital also spoke to Oz's campaign, which dismissed the ratings shift and instead predicted he would win because his message aligned with voters across the political spectrum.

"Dr. Mehmet Oz is relentless in campaigning across the commonwealth, listening and sharing concerns of the people he meets and showing up for Pennsylvanians while Fetterman won't even agree to a single debate," campaign communications director Brittany Yanick said.

"Dr. Oz is focused on reducing the record levels of crime and combating rising inflation, while Fetterman wants to raise taxes and release one-third of prisoners in Pennsylvania. Dr. Oz will win because his policies and message align with Republicans, independents and many conservative Democrats."

Fox News Digital reached out to Fetterman's campaign but did not receive a response.

The Senate is split evenly between Democrats and Republicans at 50-50, and analysts are predicting control following the elections will either be a toss-up or slightly in Democrats' favor.