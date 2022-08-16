Newt Gingrich: John Fetterman will perform 'far worse' than other Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich explained why he believes Pennsylvania voters will not turn out for Senate candidate John Fetterman in this November's midterm elections on "Hannity."

NEWT GINGRICH: Fetterman is not only the most radical Democratic nominee for the Senate in the entire country, but let's be clear. Fetterman's policies on crime, which have been consistently to release violent criminals in places like Philadelphia, which is having a huge explosion in murders and robberies and rapes. Fetterman is going to, I think, perform far worse than a normal Democrat because he's so clearly pro-criminal.

JOHN FETTERMAN RETURNS TO SENATE CAMPAIGN TRAIL AFTER HEALTH SCARE, CONTEST WITH MEHMET OZ ENTERS FINAL MONTHS

In the western part of the state, which is the fourth largest energy producer in the United States, Fetterman's policies against natural gas would in fact kill about 600,000 jobs. I think Mehmet Oz's job is pretty straightforward. Make clear to the people of Pennsylvania how radical Fetterman is, how much he would kill their economy, and how clearly Mehmet Oz would work in every single county in the state to create jobs, to create public safety, and to give people a better future.

Let me point out, I was born in Harrisburg. I have relatives all across central Pennsylvania. I think I've got a pretty good sense of the state. I do not believe in the end that Fetterman will win because I think that he is not just radical; he is destructive of the state of Pennsylvania. We would be a much poorer state if Fetterman wins. We'd be a much more dangerous state with criminals let loose if Fetterman wins. And I think Pennsylvanians aren't going to vote for that kind of policy.

