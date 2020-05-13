Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to serve on Biden campaign climate change panel

“Green New Deal” proponent Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., will reportedly serve on a climate change panel for former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign.

“She made the decision with members of the Climate Justice community - and she will be fully accountable to them and the larger advocacy community during this process,” Lauren Hitt, a spokeswoman for Ocasio-Cortez, told Reuters Tuesday.

“She believes the movement will only be successful if we continue to apply pressure both inside and outside the system,” Hitt added.

Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the freshman “Squad,” was one of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ most vocal surrogates before he dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden last month.

She will advise Biden’s team on climate policy as a representative of Sanders, according to Reuters.

The panel is part of an effort by Biden’s campaign to win over Sanders’ supporters and others to the party’s left still wary of his candidacy, The Washington Post reported.

Biden and Sanders have agreed to work together on six joint policy committees, according to The Post.

“We’ve set up joint committees together to deal with how we would deal with everything from the [coronavirus] all the way down to education, the criminal justice system, the new Green Deal, etc.,” Biden told KLAS-TV in Las Vegas Tuesday. “We have, you know, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez. She is on one of the panels.”

Ocasio-Cortez has not formally endorsed Biden but has said she plans to vote for him, according to the Post.

Biden “believes the Green New Deal is a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face,” according to his campaign website. “It powerfully captures two basic truths, which are at the core of his plan: (1) the United States urgently needs to embrace greater ambition on an epic scale to meet the scope of this challenge, and (2) our environment and our economy are completely and totally connected.”

His climate proposals, however, are more conservative than Sanders’.