Alan Dershowitz: 'Obstruction' section of Mueller report what I'm going to read first

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said Monday that he plans to "skim over" the parts of the redacted Mueller report discussing President Trump's relationship with Russia because he believes the part relating to whether Trump obstructed justice will be the more interesting section.

It was announced Monday that a redacted version of the full 400-page investigation by Robert Mueller is set to be made public on Thursday.

Dershowitz said during an appearance on "America's Newsroom" that he believes any redactions made by Attorney General William Barr in the new report will be "few and far between," but are necessary to maintain the privacy of individuals in the investigation who are not facing criminal charges.

"I'm going to skim quickly the Russian matter because I will conclude probably there is no evidence there," Dershowitz said.

"The most interesting thing will be to look at obstruction of justice," he added. "The obstruction case is based largely on what the president said openly in tweets and press conferences. I think we'll see a different analysis of the law as to whether a president can commit obstruction of justice if he fires somebody like (former FBI director James) Comey, who he is entitled to fire," Dershowitz added.

The professor said there was rightful outrage when Comey revealed details about the investigation into Hillary Clinton, despite there being no indictments, because it was not the role of the prosecutor to express his or her personal opinions about the situation. However, in the case of Mueller's report, he says, people want to hear "everything about everybody."

"The real question is why do we have a double standard?" Dershowitz asked. "Why were we furious, I was, when Comey went after Hillary Clinton beyond saying we're not going to indict her and now we want to hear everything about everybody who was in the [Mueller] report even though they haven't been indicted. Where does that double standard come from?"