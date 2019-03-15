Al Gore says climate change can ‘bring about the end of civilization’ during talk in Atlanta: report

Former Vice President Al Gore turned up the rhetorical heat during a conference in Atlanta on Thursday, where he warned that climate change could bring about the end of civilization.

“What is going on in the public square right now is more important than any time since the Civil War,” Gore said before an audience of nearly 2,000 people. “We are facing an ecological crisis that can bring about the end of civilization.”

The dire warning marked the start of Gore’s three-day Climate Reality Project at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center. Gore shared the stage with church leaders and Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson who reportedly likened the “environment” to “a girl you’re in love with who just got engaged to someone else. The situation is dire but there’s still time.”

Gore later lavished praise on the controversial Green New Deal, proposed by freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., which he compared to denuclearization talks of the 1980s, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“It is similar to the nuclear freeze proposals, because it serves as a vehicle,” Gore said.