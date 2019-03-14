Ocasio-Cortez looks forward to 'real vote' on Green New Deal after McConnell maneuver

Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took aim at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after he filed for a procedural vote on her Green New Deal on Thursday -- something many Democrats are labeling a political stunt.

Ocasio-Cortez told Fox News she’s prepared to put the resolution to the real test and not bother with McConnell’s systematic obstacle.

“I look forward to us having a real vote and not just a procedural vote,” she said. “He doesn’t seem to be interested in improving our democracy. He seems more interested in running procedural votes.”

McConnell scheduled the vote on Ocasio-Cortez’s resolution for March 25, when the chamber returns from a one-week recess.

The bill has little chance of passing the Republican-controlled Senate.

The plan, which would overhaul the nation’s economy and energy strategy and has been estimated to cost trillions of dollars, has moved rapidly from fringe circles to mainstream discussion, and has been endorsed by many Dems running for president, including newly announced candidate Beto O’Rourke, the onetime congressman from Texas.

While she said it’s “too early” to pick a candidate to back for the 2020 election, Ocasio-Cortez said backing the Green New Deal would be a smart move for any nominee.

“It’s a winning issue. We’re talking about 67 percent of Iowa voters in the caucus support the Green New Deal and now 91 percent would prefer a candidate that’s talking about it,” Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday.

She also addressed a recent letter sent to her and Senate co-sponsor Ed Markey, D-Mass., from the AFL-CIO over concerns that the proposed economic and energy reforms could cause “immediate harm” to millions of union employees.

“Well, if I recall correctly, the head of the AFL-CIO ... did not sign that letter and so I don’t know if it's an official position, but what I do know is that the Green New Deal is all about mass investment in infrastructure and jobs; particularly we’re talking about steelworkers, electrical workers,” Ocasio-Cortez told Fox News.

“I mean there's so much work to do in transitioning to 100 percent renewable energy and we have to do that work with union labor.”

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.