AIG Puts New York Building on the Block

Embattled AIG is trying to rake in another $100 million by selling its 66-story Art Deco headquarters in New York, according to a report in the New York Post.

The newspaper reported Wednesday that the giant insurer hired Cushman & Wakefield, whose brokers, Darcy Stacom and Bill Shanahan, sent out an e-mail to potential buyers Monday boasting of the "breathtaking views" from the site, 70 Pine St., in Manhattan.

But AIG spokesman Joe Norton told FOX News that Cushman & Wakefield is not the broker. Norton wouldn't say who the broker is or disclose an asking price.

"AIG is evaluating the potential sale of its headquarters," Norton said. "This is part of the divestiture strategy and an effort to maximize operating efficiency."

Norton added, "Market interest received will help determine the best course of action."

One of the prospective buyers is the union that represents doormen and porters and office and apartment buildings, sources told the Post.

The building is one of the more famous structures in New York City. Completed in 1932, it's the fifth tallest building in New York and 39th in the world. AIG has owned and operated the building since the 1970s, Norton said.

It is unlikely that AIG will get as much for the building in this economic climate than it would have when the real-estate market was booming.

AIG is under fire for $220 million in retention bonuses paid to employees in its troubled financial products division. The most recent payment of $165 million began to be paid last Friday and caused a populist backlash.

