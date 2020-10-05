Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

AG Barr to self-quarantine out of caution amid coronavirus worries

Barr has been tested for COVID-19 four times since Friday morning and all four test results were negative, a spokesperson said

By David Aaro | Fox News
Attorney General William Barr will self-quarantine for several days out of an abundance of caution after President Trump and several other lawmakers tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report.

Barr was potentially exposed to COVID-19 at a Sept. 26 White House event announcing the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. He was seen on video having a conversation with Kellyanne Conway, who has since tested positive for the virus.

Department of Justice spokesperson Kerri Kupec said Sunday evening that Barr has been tested for COVID-19 four times since Friday morning and all four test results were negative.

Attorney General William Barr speaks with Kellyanne Conway after President Donald Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"He is feeling great and has no symptoms," she wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to all who have expressed concern and support!"

According to the New York Times, Barr previously said through a spokesperson that he would not quarantine.

He attended one meeting at Justice Department headquarters on Friday and stayed home during the weekend -- except to be tested.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.
