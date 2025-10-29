Expand / Collapse search
Andrew Cuomo warns Trump will 'take over' New York City if Mamdani wins

The former New York governor previously claimed President Trump wanted Mamdani to win

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo told podcast host Stephen A. Smith that President Donald Trump will take over the city if Zohran Mamdani becomes mayor.

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo warned on Wednesday that President Donald Trump would try to "take over" the city if Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral race.

"If Mamdani wins, you are going to see Trump come in here and take over New York City. You mark my words," Cuomo said on "Straight Shooter with Stephen A."

When pressed by host Stephen A. Smith, the former New York governor argued that the federal government "controls everything" and could close airports and "basically bankrupt" the city under the Trump administration.

ANDREW CUOMO WARNS SOCIALISM COULD MEAN THE ‘DEATH OF NEW YORK,’ COURTS REPUBLICAN VOTERS IN MAYORAL BID

andrew cuomo at nyc debate

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the independent candidate, speaks during a mayoral debate Oct. 16, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis, Pool)

After Trump recently suggested he plans to "send more than the National Guard" to help with crime in Democrat-led cities like New York City, Cuomo said he would be motivated to do even more with Mamdani in charge.

"You know, President Trump needs an excuse to act, right?" Cuomo said. "He doesn't just send the National Guard, he sends the National Guard as a power play. He's making a statement: 'These Democrats don't know how to run a city. They're dangerous, these Democrats. I have to send in the National Guard to take care of the people in Portland and take care of the people in LA because the Democrats don't know what they're doing.'"

MAJOR NEW YORK PAPER ENDORSES ANDREW CUOMO OVER 'CALLOW AND MEALY-MOUTHED' MAMDANI

Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani shown in a split image

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is 10 points behind Zohran Mamdani in the race to be mayor of New York City. (Reuters)

Cuomo continued, "He needs that hook to do it. Mamdani gives him that hook on steroids. He'll send the National Guard, he'll send ICE. He'll say that he personally has to have his administration oversee the city because you have an incompetent 34-year-old socialist."

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani's campaign for comment.

Cuomo gave a similar warning on ABC's "The View" earlier this month, suggesting that Trump is hoping Mamdani wins the election.

ANDREW CUOMO PREDICTS REPUBLICAN VICTORY ACROSS NEW YORK IF MAMDANI WINS

Andrew Cuomo on 'The View'

Cuomo claimed President Donald Trump wants Mamdani to win the mayoral race on ABC's "The View." (Screenshot/ABC)

"He wants Mamdani, for two reasons. One, going into the midterms, he will take a picture of Mamdani, run around the country and say, ‘Here is what happened to the Democrats. They are now communists, they hate the police, they legalize prostitution, legalize drugs, they want to elect this Democrat, no experience whatsoever — being mayor of New York would be his first real job,'" he said.

According to a Quinnipiac University survey, Mamdani holds a 10-point lead against Cuomo in the mayoral race, down from a 13-point lead earlier this month.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

