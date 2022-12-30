'2024 Senate sweep': Delay in DSCC chair nomination could be due to Democrats daunting 2024 map

There does not seem to be any Democrats eager to take charge of the party's Senate re-election arm.

The 2024 Senate map highly favoring Republicans next cycle casts a dark shadow over the Democratic Party's already slim majority, leading some strategists to believe it is the reason why no one is nominating a chair to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC).

As the 118th Congress begins Tuesday, the Democratic Party has not made a nomination for who will head the DSCC, despite both chambers on either side of the aisle filling other campaign chair positions.

Jessica Anderson, executive director for Heritage Action, told Fox News Digital that the delay is a reflection of the 2024 map that does not look promising for the Democrat Party.

"Conservatives are well positioned for a successful 2024 Senate sweep, so it comes as no surprise that the Democratic establishment is still unable to find someone to lead their efforts to cling to power. The Democratic Party is more radical today than ever before with moderates no longer welcome and dangerous leftist policies being advocated. Heritage Action, and it’s partner organization, The Sentinel Action Fund will work to ensure that all Americans know conservatives have a clear plan to win and govern for all Americans, and just how radical the Left’s policies are in the lead up to 2024."

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., currently leads the committee, but recently said that he will not stay on for another term as chairman, raising the question of who will run the Senate committee going into the critical 2024 election.

"I wouldn't call it a mystery per se as to why the pick is taking so long, but it's more on the reality that Leader Schumer understands that the landscape for Democrats in 2024 will be tough," Jose Aristimuño, Democratic strategist and host of Americano Media, told Fox regarding the delay in a committee leadership nomination.

"We are talking about 23 Senate seats that Democrats need to defend. Three are in purely red states while five are swing states. So it's no wonder that no senator is jumping at the opportunity, especially during a presidential election year."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is expected to select the next chair, but its unclear when he will make an announcement.

Despite no Democrats being eager to chair the committee given the high stakes of the next election, Aristimuño suggested the position holds beneficial opportunities for whoever the caucus decides to take charge of the committee.

"But with that being said — I think there are important opportunities for whoever ends up leading the DSCC. It will raise their national profile, expand their network of grassroots donors, and it will build support for any future leadership bids. Schumer served as chair of the DSCC in the past, and it has served him well. In addition, I think it's fair to say that the same way everyone waited for a red wave that never came in this past cycle, Democrats will do just fine come 2024. But whoever Schumer ends up picking, they will have to hit the ground running. That's for sure," Aristimuño added.