2022 money race: RNC edges DNC in latest fundraising reports

EXCLUSIVE - As it builds resources ahead of next year’s midterm elections, the Republican National Committee (RNC) last month outperformed the rival Democratic National Committee (DNC), according to the latest fundraising figures released by the two national party organizations.

The RNC hauled in $10.7 million in November, topping the DNC, which brought in $9.1 million fundraising last month.

The RNC, which shared its fundraising figures first with Fox News on Monday, touted that its fundraising last month was its best post-presidential election November on record.

The November fundraising brings the RNC's haul for the first 11 months of the year to roughly $147.3 million, slightly ahead of the $146.5 million raised so far this year by the DNC.

The DNC's fundraising, which was announced earlier on Monday, includes money raised through the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund.

But the DNC has a slight cash on hand advantage, with $67.4 million in the bank, compared to $65.5 million in the RNC's coffers.

The RNC noted that they are carrying zero debt. The DNC was carrying a minimal debt of roughly half a million dollars.

Both parties are building their campaign coffers ahead of the 2022 midterms, when the Democrats will be defending their razor-thin majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate.