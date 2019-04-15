2020 candidates’ 1st-quarter fundraising: By the numbers
All candidates running for president in 2020 have until Monday evening to file their full first-quarter fundraising reports to the Federal Election Commission. The following are the first-quarter fundraising totals available for the 2020 presidential candidates that have been reported by either the FEC or the candidiates' campaigns.
President Donald Trump - $30 million
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. - $18.2 million
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. - $12 million
Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas - $9.4 million
Pete Buttigieg, Democratic Mayor of South Bend, Ind. - $6,405,929.62
Former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md. -
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. - $6 million
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. - $5.2 million
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. - $5 million
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D- NY - $3 million
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee - $2.25 million
Businessman Andrew Yang - $1.7 million
Former Housing and Urban Development Sec. Julian Castro - $1.1 million