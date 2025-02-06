$10M in taxpayer funds spent creating transgender animals: Rep. Nancy Mace

Last year, $10 million in taxpayer money was spent creating transgender animals, a study by the White Coat Waste Project revealed.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., laid out the misuse of taxpayer money funding "gender-affirming care" for animals during opening remarks at a subcommittee hearing Thursday. The hearing, "Transgender Lab Rats and Poisoned Puppies: Oversight of Taxpayer Funded Animal Cruelty," featured a witness from the White Coat Waste Project.

"Last year, the White Coat Waste Project exposed more than $10 million in taxpayer funds that were spent creating transgender mice, rats and monkeys," Mace said. "These DEI grants funded painful and deadly transgender experiments that forced lab animals to undergo invasive surgeries and hormone therapies at universities across the country."

Mace took aim at the Biden-Harris administration's radical policy agenda for allowing taxpayer dollars to fund "surgically mutating animal genitals."

"The Biden-Harris administration spent $2.5 million … to study the fertility of transgender mice," Mace said. "The Biden-Harris administration was so eager to propagate their radical gender ideology across all facets of American society that they were surgically mutating animal genitals. Taxpayer money went to that."

Before yielding to ranking member Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, Mace said wasteful government spending on animal cruelty is a "nonpartisan issue."

"The U.S. government spends in excess of $20 billion a year conducting experiments on animals," Mace said. "We spent over $1 million to find out if female rats receiving testosterone therapy were more likely to overdose on a date rape drug. That's what your taxpayer dollars were being spent on."

Mace thanked the White Coat Waste Project for its research. Justin Goodman, a White Coat Waste Project executive; Dr. Paul A. Locke, a professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health; and Elizabeth Baker, director of research policy at Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, were invited to testify at Thursday's hearing.

Beagles who were rescued from a National Institutes of Health supplier were in the audience as a "reminder of the real cost of animal experimentation," Mace said. In 2022, Mace stopped a $1.8 million drug test experiment on beagle puppies.

"Today, most of the 27 NIH institutes and centers conduct or support animal testing, as does the Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, the Department of Defense and countless agencies," Mace said. "I hope today’s conversation can similarly prevent taxpayer dollars from needlessly funding animal experimentation."