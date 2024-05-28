Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape resentenced to 30 years, judge apologizes for error

David DePape, the man convicted of attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer, has been resentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison after a federal judge told him she was "truly sorry" for not allowing him to speak during his first sentencing hearing.

DePape was brought back to district court in San Francisco after Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley wrote in a filing that it was a "clear error" on her part not to allow DePape a chance to make a statement on May 17 before being sentenced as required by law.

"I’m truly sorry for my mistake," Corley told DePape and his attorneys before the 44-year-old broke down while reading a prepared statement from a sheet of paper.

DePape told the court that "I feel horribly for hurting Mr. Pelosi" and "I should have gone home when I found out Nancy Pelosi wasn’t there" on the night of the hammer attack at the couple’s San Francisco home in October 2022.

He also said Tuesday that "looking back, I can see I was not doing well."

DePape was then resentenced to 30 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey previously said the sentence "reflects David DaPape's lack of remorse and contrition for violently assaulting Mr. Pelosi."

The Pelosi family also released a brief statement after the original sentence was handed down.

"The Pelosi family couldn’t be prouder of their Pop and his tremendous courage in saving his own life on the night of the attack and in testifying in this case. Speaker Pelosi and her family are immensely grateful to all who have sent love and prayers over the last eighteen months, as Mr. Pelosi continues his recovery," the statement read.

DePape was convicted last year of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official. Prosecutors had asked Corley for a 40-year prison term.

In a written victim impact statement, Paul Pelosi said his life has been "irrevocably changed" since the attack.

DePape admitted during trial testimony that he broke into the Pelosi home on Oct. 28, 2022, intending to hold the then-Speaker hostage and "break her kneecaps" if she lied to him. He also admitted to bludgeoning Paul Pelosi with a hammer after police showed up at the San Francisco home, saying his plan to end what he viewed as government corruption was unraveling.

Fox News’ Chris Pandolfo, Danielle Wallace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.