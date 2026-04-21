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Super Bowl-winning coach Mike Tomlin lands NBC role on 'Football Night in America' broadcast

Tomlin apparently replaces Tony Dungy, who was removed from the broadcast after 17 years with the network

By Armando Salguero OutKick
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Willie Colon gets EMOTIONAL Over Former Coach Mike Tomlin Stepping Down 😢 | First Things First Video

Willie Colon gets EMOTIONAL Over Former Coach Mike Tomlin Stepping Down 😢 | First Things First

Danny Parkins, Greg Jennings, and Willie Colon react as Colon gets emotional over his former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin stepping down.

Mike Tomlin stepped away from his job as the Pittsburgh Steelers coach after the 2025 season to be with his family and travel and just decompress. Well, he’s apparently had enough down time and is returning to the NFL in a different role.

Tomlin is joining NBC’s broadcast of "Football Night in America" show prior to the network’s Sunday Night Football telecast, a source close to Tomlin confirmed to OutKick Tuesday morning.

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Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin standing on the field at Acrisure Stadium

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the field before an AFC wild-card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 12, 2026. (Barry Reeger/Imagn Images)

The Athletic was first to report Tomlin’s imminent hiring.

Tomlin, 54, is an obvious hire. He will basically replace Tony Dungy who announced after the season he was removed from the broadcast after 17 years.

HALL OF FAMER TONY DUNGY ANNOUNCES NBC LET HIM GO AFTER 17 SEASONS ON THEIR PREGAME SHOW

And why is Tomlin seen as a natural fit?

Tomlin is a Super Bowl-winning coach — check.

He never had a losing season during his 19 seasons as the Steelers head coach — check.

Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers walking off the football field in Baltimore

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) leave the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Maryland, on Dec. 7, 2025. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

He obviously understands the inner workings of a successful franchise and how NFL players react to situations and how to manage those players — check.

And he has a way with words — check.

About his ability to turn a phrases, which became every bit a Tomlin trademark as his coaching success, we offer some examples:

  • "We want volunteers, not hostages."
  • "We’re not trying to win a preseason game. We’re trying to build a team."
  • "We’re not in the business of collecting splash plays. We’re in the business of winning games."
  •  "Style points are for figure skating."
  • "I’ve grown comfortable with the uncomfortable."

Tomlin in recent years also began calling his team a "collective." And then other coaches started doing the same.

Tomlin is at minimum expected to join host Maria Taylor, ex-Cowboys coach Jason Garrett and Devin McCourty on set of the pregame show and halftime segment.

CBS sports broadcaster Bill Cowher standing on the field at Empower Field at Mile High.

CBS sports broadcaster Bill Cowher before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Nov. 16, 2025. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

 It is unclear how long this relationship will last.

The source said Tomlin’s contract will include a clause that allows him to return to coaching if that is his wish.

But one network executive pointed out Tuesday morning that coaches often join the media with expectations they’ll eventually step back into coaching, but because the pressure of television doesn’t equal that of coaching in the NFL and the money is very good, they never leave.

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Bill Cowher is one example of that.

Like Tomlin, Cowher became a network studio analyst after his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers ended.

Armando Salguero is OutKick's Senior NFL Writer.

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