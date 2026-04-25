The Orioles pounded the pathetic Red Sox into the ground so badly they ran out of home run fireworks

Every day, I think the Boston Red Sox have hit rock bottom. And, every day, they somehow find a new floor. It's amazing. I've watched a lot of Red Sox baseball over the years, and I can confidently say that this team is the worst I have ever seen.

It's disgusting. It's pathetic. Frankly, it's a disgrace.

DREADFUL RED SOX OFFICIALLY HIT ROCK BOTTOM AS FANS SPOT DISGRACEFUL ITEM BEING SOLD IN TEAM STORE

The latest floor came in Baltimore Friday night, when the Orioles hammered the Sox, 10-3. Things spiraled so quickly for Boston starter Brayan Bello, that the stadium operator was forced to issue a PSA to fans on the scoreboard in the middle of the game.

"Due to too many Orioles home runs, we have unfortunately run out of fireworks for the night."

The Red Sox are toast

I mean, my goodness. For those who lost track at home, Baltimore hit six homers last night. Six! Five of them came off Bello, who gave up 13 hits and eight runs over three innings of work.

Let me say that again ... an actual major league starting pitcher gave up FIVE home runs and 13 hits in three innings. Do you know how embarrassing that is?

I think I could take the ball tonight and post better numbers, and I haven't thrown a baseball in a decade. I've had three shoulder surgeries. I played for, by far, the worst D-III college baseball team in the history of college sports.

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I honestly think I could do better. I mean, just look at some of these nukes:

It's just so pathetic. And against a division opponent, too. Goodness, the Red Sox are bad. Nope. That's not even a strong enough word. They're a disgrace. The entire team is just a disgrace.

They're currently 9-17, which is tied for the second-worst record in all of baseball. The only team worse? The Phillies, who haven't won a game since before the ceasefire in Iran.

Is this finally rock bottom for the Sox? I have no clue. Again, I've said it three times this week alone! They were swept by the Yankees, at home. I thought that was bad.

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It was NOTHING compared to the slop we saw last night in Baltimore.

Disgusting.