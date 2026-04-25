OutKick

The Orioles pounded the pathetic Red Sox into the ground so badly they ran out of home run fireworks

Brayan Bello surrendered five homers and 13 hits in just three innings against Baltimore.

By Zach Dean OutKick
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Every day, I think the Boston Red Sox have hit rock bottom. And, every day, they somehow find a new floor. It's amazing. I've watched a lot of Red Sox baseball over the years, and I can confidently say that this team is the worst I have ever seen.

It's disgusting. It's pathetic. Frankly, it's a disgrace.

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The latest floor came in Baltimore Friday night, when the Orioles hammered the Sox, 10-3. Things spiraled so quickly for Boston starter Brayan Bello, that the stadium operator was forced to issue a PSA to fans on the scoreboard in the middle of the game.

Brayan Bello pitching for the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Starting pitcher Brayan Bello of the Boston Red Sox is relieved during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Md., on April 24, 2026. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

"Due to too many Orioles home runs, we have unfortunately run out of fireworks for the night."

The Red Sox are toast

I mean, my goodness. For those who lost track at home, Baltimore hit six homers last night. Six! Five of them came off Bello, who gave up 13 hits and eight runs over three innings of work.

Let me say that again ... an actual major league starting pitcher gave up FIVE home runs and 13 hits in three innings. Do you know how embarrassing that is?

Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles watching his home run at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles watches his home run against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Md., on April 24, 2026. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

I think I could take the ball tonight and post better numbers, and I haven't thrown a baseball in a decade. I've had three shoulder surgeries. I played for, by far, the worst D-III college baseball team in the history of college sports.

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I honestly think I could do better. I mean, just look at some of these nukes:

It's just so pathetic. And against a division opponent, too. Goodness, the Red Sox are bad. Nope. That's not even a strong enough word. They're a disgrace. The entire team is just a disgrace.

They're currently 9-17, which is tied for the second-worst record in all of baseball. The only team worse? The Phillies, who haven't won a game since before the ceasefire in Iran.

Is this finally rock bottom for the Sox? I have no clue. Again, I've said it three times this week alone! They were swept by the Yankees, at home. I thought that was bad.

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It was NOTHING compared to the slop we saw last night in Baltimore.

Disgusting.

Zach Dean is a writer for OutKick. 

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