Newest PGA Tour winner Kristoffer Reitan comes from a billionaire family with unique story

Kristoffer Reitan earned $3.6 million by winning the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow for his maiden victory on the PGA Tour. While that sort of payday would be life-changing for the overwhelming majority of humans walking the planet, Reitan is the exception, thanks to his historic and incredibly lucrative family business.

The 28-year-old's professional golf journey isn't necessarily a unique one. After passing on playing college golf at the University of Texas and turning professional, he went through European Tour qualifying school in 2018. He then went on to play on the Challenge Tour as well, before earning his DP World Tour card in 2024.

In 2025, Reitan won on the DP World Tour for the first time and finished the season ranked eighth in the Race to Dubai standings, giving him a PGA Tour card for 2026, which he has taken full advantage of now with a victory and three other top-15 finishes.

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Reitan undoubtedly grinded inside the ropes to where he is today, ranked 25th in the world, but outside the ropes, he didn't exactly have the financial pressures that most do when chasing the dream of playing professional golf at the highest level.

Reitan's grandfather is a man by the name of Odd Reitan. Anyone living outside of Scandinavia probably does not recognize the name, but those who do are well aware of Odd and the Reitan family.

In 1979, Odd established a grocery chain store called REMA 1000. Eleven years later, every village in Norway with more than 10,000 residents had a REMA 1000 shop before it expanded into Denmark, Hungary, Poland, Sweden and Slovakia before the turn of the 21st century. Odd's son, Ole, is the director of REMA 1000.

The chain of grocery stores that Odd now solely owns, known as Reitangruppen, employs 38,000 people.

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In 2004, Reitan Convenience, another endeavor, took charge of the brands Narvesen and 7-Eleven. Two years later, Reitan bought Hydro Texaco in Norway and Denmark, and the investment proved to be a fortunate one, all while Reitan Convenience continued to thrive, before Reitan Kapital was established in 2016. Kristoffer's father, Magnus Reitan, is the CEO of Reitan Kapital.

All in all, the Reitan family has taken a very firm hold in five different business areas since the late 1970s, making Odd Reitan and his family the 383rd wealthiest group in the world with a net worth of $9.1 billion, according to Forbes.

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Today, Reitan Retail encompasses the retail portion of the family business, with nearly 3,600 outlets across seven Nordic and Baltic countries.

Golf is a rich sport, but Kristoffer Reitan's family makes even the richest of the rich look poor.