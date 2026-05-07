Knicks face vicious rejection at NYC party hosted by Sabrina Carpenter despite dominant night on court

The New York Knicks run Manhattan right now ... up 2-0 in the NBA Playoffs’ Semifinals round.

Unfortunately for NYC’s hottest hoops team, that swagger didn’t quite open every door.

Just hours after blowing out the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 on Monday, a handful of Knicks players reportedly tried to slide into Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter’s ultra-exclusive after-party at Zero Bond, the members-only NoHo hotspot.

And they were … denied. Hard.

Per TMZ, the guys didn’t even make it past the velvet rope — fresh off handing Philly a playoff beatdown and still couldn’t get a wristband. All it took to ruin their near-perfect night was a guy with an iPad and a firm "not tonight."

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To be fair, the Knicks had every reason to feel themselves. They became the first team in NBA history to win three straight playoff games by 25+ points. If you’re cooking like that, you probably assume the after-party is a layup.

But ... not tonight.

The party was reportedly capped at around 200 guests ... tight, curated, very "if you know, you know."

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Madonna and Sabrina kept it exclusive, and once it hit capacity, security wasn’t budging for anyone.

If anything, this was one of those moments where having Timothee Chalamet on speed dial might’ve actually mattered.

Still, no hard feelings carried over onto the court.

The Knicks came back Wednesday, handled business again, and now head to Philly with a 2-0 lead after a 108-102 win.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

They didn’t make the guest list at Zero Bond, but at this point, it’s basically the only place in New York they’re not getting VIP treatment.

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