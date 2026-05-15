Golden Knights, head coach John Torotella hit with major punishment after advancing to the conference final

The Vegas Golden Knights are on to the Western Conference Final, where they will face the Colorado Avalanche, but some news that broke on Friday is going to put quite the damper on the celebrations.

The NHL is taking away a draft pick at the upcoming draft, and head coach John Tortorella is going to have to cut one heck of a check.

The reason? Tortorella refused to talk to the media after Vegas' 5-1 Game 6 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

However, after the game, Tortorella did not take part in the post-series handshake line and refused to speak to the media. Only players Brett Howden and Mitch Marner appeared at the podium.

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On Friday, the league levied some serious punishments.

"The National Hockey League announced today that, as a result of flagrant violations of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Media Regulations following Game 6 of their Second Round series against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, May 14, the Vegas Golden Knights will forfeit a second-round pick in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft," the league said in a statement. "In addition, Golden Knights head coach John Tortorella has been fined $100,000."

The statement also notes that "these penalties come after previous warnings were issued to the Club regarding their compliance with the Media Regulations and other associated policies," and the team has the option to appeal.

That doesn't make the situation any less crazy, though.

Losing a draft pick and the coach having to cut a $100,000 check for not talking to the media? That seems virtually unprecedented.

Vegas declined to comment on the penalties after they were announced.

As for Tortorella's reason for skipping the handshake and media obligations, he hasn't given one.

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However, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports that the veteran bench boss who took over in Vegas with just eight games left in the regular season was mad about the suspension of defenseman Brayden McNabb.

McNabb was assessed a one-game suspension — which he served during Game 6 — after a controversial hit on Anaheim forward Ryan Poehling in Game 5.

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We should hear from Tortorella before the Western Conference Final gets underway, so hopefully he'll explain.

He's not exactly the kind of coach who is afraid to speak his mind.