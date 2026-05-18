Caitlin Clark’s fiery Fever teammate tells WNBA haters to relax with perfect three-word response

Caitlin Clark's feisty Indiana Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham blocked a shot in the second quarter of a regular season game and celebrated like she just helped her team clinch Game 7 of the WNBA Finals. Naturally, certain people on the Internet had a problem with it.

But Cunningham doesn't care, and that's part of what makes her such a popular figure within the league.

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The Indiana Fever picked up an 89-78 win over the Seattle Storm on Sunday, and Clark posted a record-setting performance. She finished with 21 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, making her the first player in league history to record 12 career games with 20+ points and 10+ assists. On Friday, she became the first to have 11 such games, although even that came with unnecessary controversy.

But one of the funniest moments of the night came from Cunningham.

The Fever guard swatted a shot from Seattle’s Mackenzie Holmes, then immediately let everyone in the building know about it. Cunningham celebrated with the kind of energy you’d expect from someone who doesn’t exactly make a living protecting the rim.

Some WNBA fans apparently thought it was too much.

Cunningham’s response?

"LET ME LIVE!!!!"

Perfect.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON’T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Cunningham joked that she never blocks anyone, which is why she had such an over-the-top reaction. Unfortunately, because she's Clark's teammate, everything she does is put under a microscope. Even though the reality is much simpler: Sometimes an athlete makes a great play, has a little fun and fans can simply enjoy the show. Or complain about it on the Internet. Sports!

Clark is the clear reason every Fever game has become must-watch TV, and she’s the player driving the league’s conversation whether the WNBA wants to admit it or not (and clearly, it does not).

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But Cunningham has become one of the personalities around Clark who actually understands her role. And not just on the court. She plays hard, backs up her teammates and doesn’t seem particularly interested in apologizing to the internet mob.

Good.

Sports are supposed to be entertaining. The WNBA has begged people to pay attention for years. Now people are paying attention, and some fans still want to complain when a player celebrates a little too much.

Let her live, people!