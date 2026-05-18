Greed meets greed: DraftKings to close its Wrigley Field sportsbook at the end of May over Illinois tax

After just two years, DraftKings announced it was closing its Wrigley Field sportsbook May 31. DraftKings threw Illinois' sports gambling tax structure under the bus in a statement published in the Chicago Tribune.

While we are proud of what we have built alongside the Chicago Cubs, we are taking a more focused approach to where we invest in the state. The cost of operating in Illinois, including its high tax structure, makes it more difficult to justify continued investment in a standalone retail sportsbook.

The Illinois "tax structure" that DraftKings references in its Chicago Tribune statement is a 25-cent tax on the first 20 million internet-based bets annually, then 50 cents thereafter, which went into effect on July 1, 2025.

OBVIOUSLY, THE ILLINOIS GOVERNMENT IS GOING TO RUIN SPORTS BETTING FOR RESIDENTS

Not all the fun will be stopped at DraftKings' Wrigley Field spot. The restaurant, bar and sports entertainment establishment will stay open.

I'm sure the Wi-Fi will be stronger than ever to help patrons place bets through the DraftKings' app. Granted, that doesn't address the core issue because the tax applies to internet wagers, not to in-person ones.

It's hard to feel bad for anyone here. I definitely don't feel bad for DraftKings, which "floods the zone" with nonstop marketing and preys on junkies and college students.

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Nor the Illinois state government, whose legislation caused the licensed sports book operators to pass the tax on to their customers. This type of tax will push gamblers toward making illegal bets with offshore sports books and organized crime.

Also, based on my brief social media search of this news, Illinois residents have mixed reactions to the Boston-based gambling company shuttering its Wrigley Field location.

Some say that this is another example of Illinois, its state governor, JB Pritzker, and Democrats in general, being bad for business. Others called the location an eyesore on the national landmark and say sports betting is hurting society.

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Ultimately, the Wrigley Field closure exposes the messy conflict between corporate interests and state taxation. While these physical windows shut down, the debate over the societal costs of sports gambling is far from over.

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