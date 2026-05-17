Caitlin Clark makes WNBA history after league corrects stat sheet ahead of Fever vs Storm matchup

Following Friday night’s Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics thriller, I wrote an article telling the WNBA, "do the right thing here. Acknowledge and award Clark her well-earned assists."

STATISTICIANS STRANGELY DON'T COUNT MULTIPLE CLEAR-CUT CAITLIN CLARK ASSISTS VS MYSTICS

The WNBA seemed to have listened to me and many other voices calling for the league to award Caitlin Clark two clear-cut assists that were omitted from the stat sheet. One wrap-around pass on the baseline to Monique Billings for 3 in the corner, and a shovel pass to Kelsey Mitchell for another 3, which was crucial in the Fever’s ferocious comeback to force overtime.

The news was released by the Indiana Fever’s X account, highlighting that those two assists put Caitlin Clark into a league of her own with a historic accomplishment. "Caitlin Clark is officially the first player in WNBA history to record multiple games of 30+ points and 10+ assists," the team stated in its posts acknowledging that the WNBA did indeed do the right thing and give Clark her assists.

Now that the stats have been corrected, Clark also set another WNBA record "for most career games (11) with 20+ points & 10+ assists," the Fever posted on X prior to tonight’s game vs Seattle.

I mentioned Friday that this stat omission was not just robbing Clark of history, but also affected sports bettors. I have yet to see a sports book post anything publicly about affected betting slips since the stats were corrected, but here’s to hoping they do the right thing as well.

This was also not the first time the WNBA has been in a scandal miscounting Caitlin Clark assists. In 2024, the WNBA posted about Clark breaking the single-season assist record, but the the problem was, it was 16 assists shy of the actual number.

But if you thought this was bad, the WNBA posted a graphic promoting the Fever vs. Storm game who play Sunday night, which included a bench warmer, Raven Johnson to represent the team in the graphic. No face of the league Caitlin Clark. No Kelsey Mitchell, who is third in the league in scoring. No former No. 1 pick, Aliyah Boston. No Sophie Cunningham. They went with Raven Johnson, while promoting the Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream game featuring A'ja Wilson and Angel Reese. Make it make sense.

Another poor marketing decision by the W. Or maybe they’re just trolling us and I’m falling for the bait. I’m betting on the former, though.

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Finally, I hope the statistician is properly reprimanded, because these weren’t even remotely questionable assists. They were direct passes to intended targets that led to buckets, without any dribbles. There’s absolutely no justification for not counting those assists.

Caitlin Clark, who is fourth in the league in scoring and second in assists, will lead the Indiana Fever against the Seattle Storm Sunday night at 6 p.m. ET.