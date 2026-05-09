Best bet for Caitlin Clark's points prop in Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever 2026 WNBA season opener

A special OutKick investigation has revealed that the WNBA 2026 season tipped off on Friday.

But all eyes turn to Saturday’s slate featuring Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever hosting the Dallas Wings at 1 p.m. ET. Clark isn’t the only WNBA star lacing them up in this game.

WNBA SEASON TIPS OFF TODAY WITH LIBERTY FAVORED AND SOME INTRIGUING FUTURES BETS TO CONSIDER

In fact, the Wings-Fever includes the last four No. 1 draft picks and WNBA Rookies of the Year: Indiana C Aliyah Boston and Clark, and Dallas guards Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, this year’s first overall pick.

Obviously, the Fever are further along in their roster development since the Wings have picked first in the last two drafts. Indiana lost to the eventual WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces 3-2 in a best-of-five series in the semifinals last season.

The Fever went 3-1 straight up and against the spread vs. the Wings last year. At DraftKings, Indiana is -285 on the moneyline (Dallas is +230) and -6.5 favorites and the total is 177.5 as of Friday evening.

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However, in an effort to shamelessly get page views by writing about Clark, I'm focusing on her point prop for this article, which could be too high for a few reasons.

Best Bet: Indiana Fever SG Caitlin Clark UNDER 19.5 points

I know a lot of people might not want to hear this, but she might be overrated. Granted, Clark played only 13 games in her second season last year, but she definitely had a sophomore slump.

Clark’s field goal percentage fell 50 percentage points (41.7%-36.7%) from her rookie to second season and her 3-point percentage dropped 65 points (34.4%-27.9%).

This correlates with the other reason Clark may fall short of her points prop, which might make her more of a floor general than a scoring guard this season.

THE WNBA WON'T GROW THIS SEASON IF MEAN GIRLS AND RACE BULLIES REFUSE TO ACCEPT CAITLIN CLARK

Think about it: Indiana was one game from going to the 2025 WNBA Finals without Clark and there are two other All-Stars on her team: Boston and PG Kelsey Mitchell.

Clark is the point guard; her instinct should be to get better looks for her teammates rather than taking over the offense.

Furthermore, she missed most of last season with an injury and got hurt during the preseason, so maybe Clark is rusty in the series opener. It's not like she's attacking the basket; most of her scoring comes from the perimeter.

Lastly, it’s sketchy that her Over 19.5 points is plus-money at most sportsbooks. She is by far the most popular player in the WNBA and it seems like the sportsbooks are daring you to bet her Over.

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