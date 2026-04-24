49ers GM John Lynch skeptical of Rams' decision to draft QB Ty Simpson with No. 13 overall pick

The San Francisco 49ers traded out of the NFL Draft’s first round on Thursday, so general manager John Lynch didn’t have a player to discuss when he met with reporters. No problem, because he started talking players a couple of division rivals drafted.

And it was fascinating.

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Lynch commented on what the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams did. And here’s the kicker:

Lynch clearly loved the Cardinals selecting running back Jeremiyah Love. But the Rams drafting quarterback Ty Simpson? With the No. 13 overall pick, no less?

Nope, not a fan.

Lynch was asked directly about the impact Simpson might have for the Rams next season. That was the question. Talk about Simpson's impact, John.

"Well, first of all," Lynch began through a Cheshire Cat grin, "I think another team in our division, they got a player who is going to have an impact, and I am talking about Jeremiyah Love -- a fantastic player."

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So, the Cardinals and Love get the seal of approval from Lynch. But the Rams picking Simpson, not so much.

"Ty Simpson is a good football player," Lynch said, his words contrasting his enthusiasm for Love. "I think there was a lot made as to where he would go and what teams would do.

"It probably surprised everybody, but one thing I've learned over the years is that with quarterbacks, people will do those types of things, and they certainly did. So, we'll see."

Lynch just slimed what the Rams did in the most diplomatic way possible.

He made the point that picking Simpson that high was a surprise to "everybody," but teams do unorthodox things with quarterbacks.

(The 49ers did an unorthodox thing with their starting quarterback in that they selected Brock Purdy with the final pick of the 2022 draft, which seems like a much better value than picking Simpson at No. 13).

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Simpson, by the way, isn’t expected to play much in the coming season because Matthew Stafford is the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player and the club’s starter. The only way Simpson is pressed into starting duty is if something goes terribly wrong with Stafford.

And that’s perfect for a rookie that, by all accounts, needs to develop because he’s started only 15 collegiate games and comes with good although not necessarily spectacular athletic gifts.

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What makes Simpson’s early selection by the Rams curious is that they are in win-now mode. They want to maximize talent around their 38-year-old quarterback before he retires.

Simpson doesn’t do that. He’s a pick made with eyes on the future. So, the logic of the pick at the lofty spot it was made is questionable.

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As 49ers general manager John Lynch basically just told us.

Follow Armando Salguero on X: @ArmandoSalguero