Kamala Harris endorses Karen Bass, claims she's fixing homelessness crisis: 'The leader Los Angeles needs'

Few sane people would argue that Los Angeles is in better shape now than it was several years ago.

LA was decimated by COVID, enacting extreme mask mandates, curfews, business restrictions and capacity limits. They kept schools closed for years, setting an already woeful school district back even further. Many residents, fleeing lockdowns, the ever-expanding homelessness crisis and high cost of living, fled for other parts of the country.

That exodus grew to such an extent that Los Angeles County lost more residents than any other county in the country from 2020-2025.

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Then, arguably the most beautiful part of the city, Pacific Palisades, was destroyed by fire. The Palisades Fire, which proved to be an extension of a fire allegedly started by an arsonist, was a near-perfect example of the failures of Los Angeles governance.

A local reservoir was empty due to scheduled maintenance that, of course, was delayed. Fire department resources weren’t staged ahead of a predicted extreme wind event after a dry wall. There were 13 scheduled, high priority fire flow and water storage projects in the Palisades, and 12 were not finished before January 2025. 20% of hydrants in the area failed during firefighting efforts.

Oh, and the mayor of LA, Karen Bass, was out of the country in Ghana as an entire neighborhood was decimated. You’ll never guess who just endorsed that mayor for reelection.

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Kamala Harris Endorses Karen Bass After Disastrous Failures

Bass, who came under fire for allegedly "watering down" the after-action report on the Palisades fire, has been an unmitigated and predictable disaster as mayor.

So it comes as no surprise that another unmitigated and predictable disaster, former Vice President Kamala Harris, just endorsed her in the race for LA mayor over Spencer Pratt and extreme far-left candidate Nithya Raman.

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"Mayor Karen Bass is the leader Los Angeles needs right now. She has done what so many said couldn’t be done — the first-ever two-year decline in homelessness, reducing crime to levels this city hasn’t seen since the 1960s, and refusing to back down when the federal government came after our neighbors," she said in a statement .

As anyone who’s been in Los Angeles recently can tell you, there is no meaningful decline in homelessness. Some statistics may claim that, but take a drive through downtown LA, Venice, or Hollywood, and those statistics become quickly debunked. Yes, crime has declined, but LA also does an atrocious job reporting it and collecting data. Crime has also declined in most major cities, potentially due in part to stronger actions on part of the federal government. Particularly immigration enforcement.

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Speaking of that immigration enforcement, Bass, as Harris says, fought it. Because making the city safe is not her priority, retaining the support of the far left is.

No surprise then, that Harris, whose administration essentially opened the southern border, creating unimaginable chaos, supports her. There are plenty of ways to tell how bad Bass has been at her job, but the most obvious and direct is to look at the number of people leaving the city.

From 2020-2025, nearly 100,000 people fled the city of Los Angeles alone. A whopping 2.4% of the city left in just five years. That’s an entire city in and of itself moving away in part because Bass has done such a horrendous job. But then again, so did Harris, which makes this endorsement the ideal exemplification of the current state of the Democratic Party.