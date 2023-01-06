I was wrong to criticize Idaho police. Here are 3 things they did to bring Kohberger to justice

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

I along with too many others were wrong in criticizing the pace of the investigation into the death of the four University of Idaho students.

After having read the affidavit, understand fully the investigative techniques. I recently met with Chief James Fry, Moscow, Idaho Chief of Police, and personally apologized.

IDAHO MURDER SUSPECT: WHO IS BRYAN CHRISTOPHER KOHBERGER?

After over 40 years of experience as a homicide detective, federal agent, and lawyer I should have known better. Law enforcement officers including the Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police, and the FBI worked tirelessly together and did an outstanding job to bring Bryan Kohberger to justice for the stabbing death of four University of Idaho students. Here are three key things they did:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Law enforcement gathered and preserved evidence connecting the dots of some of the evidence with DNA that lead directly to Kohberger. They found video that led to the identification of the car driven by Kohberger. They also developed eyewitness identification of the physical characteristics matching Kohberger from one of the surviving students known in the affidavit as "D.M." who came directly in contact with Kohberger.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Law enforcement worked quietly and methodically building a case to bring Kohberger to justice, and to ensure a successful prosecution.

I salute the men and women in law enforcement for doing an extraordinary, outstanding job in seeking justice for four students, who I am sure are crying out their gratitude from the grave.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM TED WILLIAMS