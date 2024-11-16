NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!



The once and future President Donald Trump was wrong about one thing: "We’re going to win so much, you’re going to be so sick and tired of winning'"



Not me.



The White House, the Senate, the House, the popular vote, a state legislative and mayoral majority, all on top of the Supreme Court majority... George Clooney retiring from politics and late-night TV hosts like Jimmy Kimmel literally crying on television.



It’s all too good to be true.



The decisive wipeout of Vice President Kamala Harris was a rebuke of the stale misandristic Democratic Party and everything they represent: woke; envy; censorship; bureaucracy; elite sanctimony; corporate collusion and war.

And already America has a spring back in her step. Ebullience fills the air. Hope rushes its veins. The land of freedom has embraced those qualities that made it great - aspiration, entrepreneurship, responsibility. The nation’s eyes are fixed upwards once again. Up to Mars. Up to God. What a pleasure it was to witness history being made, and to see our transatlantic cousins back on their feet.



Alas, this morning I have walked into a parallel universe. Beneath the heavy clouds of Heathrow, I touchdown back in Blighty. You see, my country, Britain, today is what America would be if Kamala had won.



Since Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party sweeping majority victory in July’s general election, despite only having the support of 20% of the electorate mind you, Britain has crashed to new nadirs.





Violent criminals released from prison and replaced by Tweeters and Facebook meme creators. Rioters let alone if they are a protected minority but given the heavy hand if they are indigenous working classes. Crippling taxes against campaign promises. Full steam into Net Zero oblivion while protesting farmers roar tractors down Whitehall. And the hapless relinquishing of the Chagos Islands suggests Starmer’s heart is set on making British self-flagellation as public as possible.



All these decisions make sense if one understands the self-hating anti-human globalist ideology behind them.



Now don’t get me wrong, things were bad before Starmer. Managed decline since Tony Blair’s 1997 government has made for a slow and painful death. And most of that was under so-called "Conservative" Party leadership.



Yet today, it’s as bad as ever. And it’ll get worse. Henley & Partners suggest as many as 9,500 millionaires will leave the country over the next year. A projection which already has Marxists and Guardianistas licking their lips. But anyone with a basic understanding of economics knows that when the talent leaves, it’s everyone else who pays the price.



And with Canadian-style assisted dying bills in the pipeline, and looming Islamophobia hate speech laws that would make criticizing Islam illegal, the future is as bleak as Diddy’s Christmas plans.



The Americas are enjoying a series of bloodless political revolutions - from Javier Milei chainsawing the socialist bureaucracy of Argentina, Nayib Bukele in El Salvador miraculously ending the crime cartels, and Trump’s counter-Establsihement triumph. Europe, on the other hand, has a grey horizon.

Its demise has been foretold. In Douglas Murray’s 2017 "The Strange Death of Europe," or Michel Houellebecq’s 2015 "Soumision" and Oriana Fallaci’s 2004 "La Forza Della Ragione." All of whom recognized the mass migration into Europe of people who do not share European values was a problem. Fallaci probably best summed up the problem with her term "Liberticide" - that liberalism will eventually tolerate that which will no longer tolerate liberalism.





And though pockets of hope might be found in Italy or Hungary, and gasps for sovereignty like Brexit may occasionally be heard, the "managed decline" doctrine of Mount Davos’s pagan Globalists has captured the hearts of many, certainly our leaders.



In the coming months, you will hear what contempt European elites have for Trump and the MAGA movement. You’ve heard it all before. Like last time, it will irritate you. But remember, just as the American elites of old did not represent the people, nor do ours.