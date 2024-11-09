Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

President-elect Trump's 2024 popular vote count officially surpasses 2020 election numbers

A handful of states have still not completed vote counts

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Control of the House hangs in the balance with California's outstanding races Video

Control of the House hangs in the balance with California's outstanding races

Fox News correspondent Christina Coleman reports on chances for both parties to push the House down a Democratic or Republican path on 'Fox News Live.'

President-elect Trump's 2024 vote totals have officially surpassed his total vote count from 2020, according to numbers from The Associated Press.

Trump's popular vote total, 74,372,005 votes and counting, surpasses his 2020 total of 74,223,975 despite certain states like California and Arizona still tabulating votes.

According to the AP, Maryland, Oregon, Arizona, Utah, Alaska and California have still not finished counting votes. California specifically had only counted 63% of its votes as of 5 p.m. ET, according to The Associated Press.

It is unclear when these states will finish their counts. Approximately 5 million votes or so remain to be counted.

FORMER GEORGIA SENATOR KELLY LOEFFLER TO SERVE ON TRUMP'S INAUGURAL COMMITTEE

Donald Trump

President-elect Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center Wednesday, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump's definitive victory in Tuesday's election gives him 301 Electoral College votes over Vice President Harris' 226, according to The Associated Press.

PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP TO MEET BIDEN IN OVAL OFFICE WEDNESDAY

In the 2016 election, Trump did not win the popular vote but won 304 Electoral College votes compared to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's 227.

Donald Trump at NYC rally

Former President Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York Oct. 27, 2024. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Republicans winning the presidency and the projected GOP majorities in both chambers of Congress should give Trump more authority to achieve his policy goals in his second term.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com

More from Politics