President-elect Trump's 2024 popular vote count officially surpasses 2020 election numbers

President-elect Trump's 2024 vote totals have officially surpassed his total vote count from 2020, according to numbers from The Associated Press.

Trump's popular vote total, 74,372,005 votes and counting, surpasses his 2020 total of 74,223,975 despite certain states like California and Arizona still tabulating votes.

According to the AP, Maryland, Oregon, Arizona, Utah, Alaska and California have still not finished counting votes. California specifically had only counted 63% of its votes as of 5 p.m. ET, according to The Associated Press.

It is unclear when these states will finish their counts. Approximately 5 million votes or so remain to be counted.

FORMER GEORGIA SENATOR KELLY LOEFFLER TO SERVE ON TRUMP'S INAUGURAL COMMITTEE

Trump's definitive victory in Tuesday's election gives him 301 Electoral College votes over Vice President Harris' 226, according to The Associated Press.

PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP TO MEET BIDEN IN OVAL OFFICE WEDNESDAY

In the 2016 election, Trump did not win the popular vote but won 304 Electoral College votes compared to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's 227.

Republicans winning the presidency and the projected GOP majorities in both chambers of Congress should give Trump more authority to achieve his policy goals in his second term.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.