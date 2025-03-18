When Disney lost its way — and how they can find it again

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Remember when Disney used to tell stories that lifted your heart and pointed to something bigger than yourself? Stories of good triumphing over evil, of hope, love, and redemption.

Somewhere along the way, they’ve drifted. Instead of honoring those timeless truths, they’ve replaced them with confusing messages that leave audiences wondering what happened to the magic.

The newest take on Snow White isn’t just a creative misstep — it’s a reflection of a culture that’s trying to rewrite truth itself. But here’s the good news: just like any prodigal, Disney can find its way back — if it returns to the values that built it in the first place: faith, family, and virtue.

‘SNOW WHITE’ ACTOR SAYS HE IS ‘DISAPPOINTED IN THE WORLD’ OVER DOWNGRADED PREMIERE OF SNOW WHITE REMAKE

Like many of you I grew up on Disney. And like many of you, I used to admire how the company pushed artistic boundaries, bringing magic to all who visited its parks and enjoyed its animations. The company has a history of breaking barriers. After all, it gave us the first full-length animated feature film ever made: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Back in 1937, critics laughed at Walt Disney. They called the movie "Disney’s Folly" because they thought no one would ever sit through a full-length animated movie. But Walt had a vision. He saw Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs for what it was: a story about good triumphing over evil, about beauty, love, sacrifice, and redemption. The film was a global sensation, and it launched the Disney empire.

Instead of honoring the Disney legacy by creating new and exciting ways to share inspiring stories, the creators of the 2025 movie completely rewrote the story. Rachel Zegler, the movie’s lead actress, called the original film "extremely dated" and dismissed the love story as "weird." She went on to say, "There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. So we didn’t do that this time."

According to Zegler, the biggest problem with Snow White—a timeless fairy tale that has lasted for centuries—is that it contains romance. She, along with the other creatives involved in the production, missed the point of the movie.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was a story about good prevailing over evil. Innocence defeats wickedness, beauty endures, ugliness fades, and love triumphs over hatred. The Evil Queen’s obsession with power and beauty leads to her downfall—much like a certain fallen angel we all read about in the Bible who ultimately became known as Satan.

The Evil Queen poisons Snow White, sending the princess into a deep, death-like sleep. You might connect the dots between the poison apple and another famous, forbidden fruit. But then what happens to Snow White? She is awakened. She is restored by the prince she has long awaited.

This isn’t a story about women needing men to save them. This isn’t a fairy tale about a prince and a princess. It’s a story of hope. It’s about waiting for the day when good triumphs over evil, when the curse is broken, and when life is restored. And if you’re a follower of Jesus, you already know where I’m going with this. Because one day, our Prince will come too—and He will raise us from death to life.

But in the new, revisionist movie? Forget all that. Instead of dreaming of true love, this Snow White is a "fearless leader," though it is unclear what or whom she leads. Zegler refused to sing "Someday My Prince Will Come." Instead, the film creators gave her a new song: "Waiting on a Wish"—a song about empowerment and self-sufficiency. Depending on those we trust, waiting for true love, clinging to hope…apparently these are "extremely dated" and "weird" messages to weave throughout a family-friendly film.

Walt Disney once said: "The important thing is the family. If you can keep the family together—that’s the backbone of our whole business, catering to families—that’s what we hope to do."

He knew that people don’t just want entertainment—they want meaning. They want stories that uplift and bring hope. Once upon a time, Disneyland’s original plans included a church on Main Street.

Is there any hope for Disney? Maybe.

For the first time in 20 years, Disney has introduced an openly Christian character in their new animated series Win or Lose on Disney+. Her name is Laurie, and in one scene, she prays: "Dear Heavenly Father, please give me strength. I have faith, but sometimes the doubt creeps in."

As a lifelong Disney fan, I have hope. If the company wants to reclaim the magic that made it great, it needs to return to its founder's roots.

Return to faith, family and virtue, the very things that made Disney what it was meant to be. Because as Walt Disney himself once put it, "In these days of world tensions, when the faith of men is being tested as never before, I am personally thankful that my parents taught me at a very early age to have a strong personal belief and reliance in the power of prayer for Divine inspiration."

Disney movies influence and affect their global audience. It is critical that their messages are good ones, the kinds that promote virtue, celebrate family, and inspire us to hope again.

I pray that Disney returns to its magic.