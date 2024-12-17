Disney drops transgender storyline from upcoming animated Pixar show 'Win or Lose'

Disney has dropped a transgender storyline from its upcoming animated Pixar series "Win or Lose," a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital Tuesday.

Pixar Animation Studios' "Win or Lose," "follows a co-ed middle-school softball team named the Pickles in the week leading up to their championship softball game," according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news about the changes made to the show.

Disney confirmed that lines of dialogue referencing a character's gender identity were removed from later episodes in the show.

"A source close to Win or Lose said the studio made the decision to alter course several months ago," THR reported.

A spokesperson for the media company said in a statement that the changes were made in deference to parents who would prefer to address those sorts of topics with their children on their own.

WALT DISNEY AXES 75 JOBS AT PIXAR, INCLUDING EXECS BEHIND BOX OFFICE BOMB ‘LIGHTYEAR’: REUTERS

"When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline," a Disney spokesperson told Fox News Digital about the changes made to the show.

"Win or Lose" premieres on Disney+ in February 2025, and is Pixar's first-ever original series.

Disney has faced backlash in recent years from conservatives who've accused the media giant of inserting messages about sexuality and gender identity in entertainment geared towards younger audiences.

In 2022, Pixar's "Lightyear" received negative attention ahead of its opening because of reports of a same-sex kiss in the animated film. The movie went on to bomb at the box office, earning $51 million its opening weekend.

‘AGATHA ALL ALONG’ STARS CHEER NEW SHOW AS ‘GAYEST MARVEL PROJECT YET’ AHEAD OF DISNEY+ PREMIERE

The following year, the Pixar film "Elemental," which features the studio's first "non-binary" character , earned just $29.5 million in its opening weekend.

"Disney has continued to feature LGBTQ+ content in its more adult-focused fare, notably Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along, Searchlight Pictures’ All of Us Strangers, Next Goal Wins and Fire Island, and FX’s Pose, among others," The Hollywood Reporter noted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.