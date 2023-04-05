Forget cancel culture. Embrace Passover culture

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Passover Seder, celebrated this week, is a retelling of the exodus of the Jewish people from Egypt. At the heart of the Seder are the "Four Sons," representing four types of children at the table: Wise, Wicked, Simple, and Uninformed. The wise child asks insightful questions, the simple child poses basic inquiries, and the uninformed child is told the story of the Exodus without prompting.

The wicked child, however, is defiant and rebellious, denying the significance of the Seder and Jewish tradition. Nonetheless, even the wicked child has a seat at the table and is encouraged to engage in dialogue.

In the context of today's society, plagued by cancel culture run amok, the value of open questioning and dialogue cannot be overstated. The too many to enumerate examples of cancel culture include the backlash against author J.K. Rowling over her comments on transgender issues, actor Kevin Hart being dropped as an Oscars host due to past homophobic tweets, filmmaker James Gunn's temporary firing from Disney, actress Gina Carano's removal from "The Mandalorian," the decision to cease publication of six Dr. Seuss books, and comedian Shane Gillis being fired from "Saturday Night Live."

These incidents demonstrate the power of cancel culture to swiftly end opportunities and careers without allowing for meaningful dialogue, contrition, or personal growth.

The Passover Seder serves as a powerful antidote to cancel culture, celebrating the importance of questioning and encouraging even the wicked child to have a seat at the table. By fostering open dialogue and intellectual curiosity, the Seder counters the hasty and punitive responses often seen in cancel culture.

The Haggadah, the text that guides the Seder, instructs us to "blunt the teeth" of the wicked child, a metaphor for challenging and dismantling their argument. This approach emphasizes the importance of confronting harmful ideas but without resorting to ostracism or "canceling" the person expressing them.

Despite his atheist and anti-theist beliefs, Christopher Hitchens recognized the need for inclusion and dialogue, hosting a Seder and requiring his daughter's attendance. In a debate with Rabbi David J. Wolpe, Hitchens stated that his daughter must "sit through a little Passover ceremony [Seder] every year whether she wants to or not," likening the Seder to the Platonic idea of a group symposium.

Hitchens was right; the Seder's central theme is encouraging the asking of questions, and it is vital for people to learn about their traditions. This is exemplified by the famous Four Questions, Mah Nishtana, which teach children to ask why things are done the way they are.

In fact, the biblical Abraham’s rejection of his parents idol-worshipping ways and challenge of the norms of his time are the origins of rational inquiry and iconoclasm in the Abrahamic faiths of Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

Rational inquiry is fundamental to the Jewish faith, with Jewish law based on the rigorous Socratic method found in the Talmud. Laws were developed through openly debating ideas, not cancelling people. Rashi, the foremost commentator on the Torah, scrutinizes every detail and possible inconsistency, using rationales that even a 5-year-old could understand.

This Passover let us pass on the tradition of vigorous questioning during the Seder, seeking liberation from dogmatic, unquestioning acceptance. By embracing the spirit of open dialogue and inquiry, we can challenge cancel culture and create a more nuanced, understanding society that values growth, inclusion, education, and redemption.